Timberwolves Agree to Three-Year Extension With Rudy Gobert

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a three-year contract extension with their reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. The deal is for reportedly $110 million. As a result, the French big man will decline his $46.6 million player option for 2025-26 which gives the Timberwolves more flexibility and some longer-term flexibility for Gobert himself. Gobert’s new deal also includes a trade kicker and a player option in the third year of the new contract. The team clearly plans for him to be their center of the future after shipping off Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks before the regular season.

Rudy Gobert’s Career

Gobert has made a name for himself as one of the premier rim-protectors in today’s game. His offensive game certainly has flaws, but the defensive end is where he earns his money. For Gobert’s career, he has netted three All-Star appearances, four All-NBA Team selections, a block title, and of course, four Defensive Player of the Year awards. Not to mention, Gobert has also been selected to an All-Defensive Team seven time throughout his 12-year career.

Gobert has averaged totals of 12.7 points, 2.1 blocks, and 11.8 total rebounds per game for his career. During his nine years with the Utah Jazz, he tallied 12.4 points, 2.2 blocks, and 11.7 rebounds per game. So far in his Minnesota tenure, Gobert has logged averages of 13.7 points, 12.3 total rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. Say what you will about the four-time All-NBA center, he has always been a consistent defensive staple no matter where he is playing. Considering all of this, the Timberwolves knew they needed to retain the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Can the Timberwolves Remain as Dominant as They Were Last Season?

After trading Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves come into the new year with a new look. Many are questioning the fit in the frontcourt between Rudy Gobert and the newly acquired, Julius Randle. Some are suspicious of the spacing. Not to mention, there is concern about Anthony Edwards having to shoulder too much offensive responsibility with Towns now in New York. Considering all of this, it will be extremely difficult to achieve a top-three seed in the Western Conference this year. However, Anthony Edwards is considered to be the next face of the league for a reason. Stranger things have happened in the NBA and as we have learned, anything is possible.