Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is ready for season opener

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is eager for the 2022-23 season to begin. For their season opener, the Timberwolves face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 19.
More importantly, Towns is looking forward to working together with new teammate Rudy Gobert. Last season, the three-time All-Star averaged 15.6 points and a career-high 14.7 rebounds per game.
In July, the Utah Jazz traded Gobert to the Timberwolves for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 first-round draft pick.
“So far on the court, the product looks amazing,” the Timberwolves center told Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “Just picking up where I left off from the summer. I really love where I’m at right now. I feel like I just look really good. I feel really good when I’m making my moves.”
On Monday, Towns made his training camp debut after missing the first week due to a non-COVID illness. He did not disclose his diagnosis. According to the Timberwolves’ medical staff, he spent time in the hospital.
“There were more drastic things to worry about than basketball at that moment,” Towns told Krawczynski after his hospital visit. “I wasn’t too worried about basketball for a while. But I miss the game, I love the game. I miss these guys.”
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns plans to stay healthy and dominate the court, alongside Rudy Gobert
Ultimately, the Kentucky product wants the 2022-23 season to begin as soon as possible to help take his mind off things. The seven-year veteran wouldn’t go into any further detail.
Last season, in 74 starts, Towns averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1 steal, and 1.1 blocks per game. Not to mention, he averaged 52.9% from the field and 41% from long range.
On March 14, 2022, in the Timberwolves’ 149-139 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Towns finished his performance with a career-high 60 points in 36 minutes of action.
In addition to shooting 19-of-31 (61.3%) from the floor and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from downtown, he logged 15 rebounds. The center’s 60-point outing was also a franchise record.
Towns joined Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain as the only centers in NBA history to record at least 60 points and 15 rebounds in a single game.
Although expectations will be high for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves, the center hopes to raise the bar in the 2022-23 season.
He can do that by winning Defensive Player of the Year. But the task will be a greater challenge with Gobert on the same roster. In the end, Timberwolves fans would prefer winning a championship over anything else.
James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.