The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Tuesday that forward Jaden McDaniels is progressing well and has been cleared for individual on-court work. The 6-foot-9 wing will be reevaluated in a week.

McDaniels, 23, suffered the injury during the first quarter of Minnesota’s 117-100 win over the New York Knicks on Nov. 20. An MRI a few weeks ago confirmed a Grade 1 right lateral ankle sprain.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves hold 17th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

NEWS: Timberwolves Injury Updates Full Release: https://t.co/Ilut4tqMBR — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 5, 2023



In 79 starts of the 2022-23 season, McDaniels averaged career highs of 12.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 30.6 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 39.8% from 3-point range.

Moreover, the Washington product recorded a career-high 25 points in a 139-131 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 17, 2023, and in a 125-124 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 22.

Through 11 starts of the 2023-24 season, McDaniels is averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 23.6 minutes per contest. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 58.2% from the floor and 37.9% outside the arc.

Additionally, guard Jordan McLaughlin (knee) is also progressing and now participating in 5-on-5 practices. Guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Forward Jaylen Clark (Achilles) has been downgraded to out as well. San Antonio enters this matchup on a 14-game skid. The Spurs haven’t won a game since Nov. 2 at Phoenix.

Jaden McDaniels getting shots up after practice. Return not imminent, but getting closer every day pic.twitter.com/AzPlwKzDAm — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 5, 2023



The Spurs’ longest losing streak in their franchise history is 16 games, set during the 2022-23 season. As for the Timberwolves, they’re currently on a four-game win streak. In fact, Minnesota is 10-1 in its last 11 home games.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves hold an 86.1% chance of defeating San Antonio. NBA sportsbooks show Minnesota as a heavy 12-point favorite at home.

Furthermore, this will be the Wolves’ first nationally televised game of the 2023-24 season.