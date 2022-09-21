Home » news » Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Hit With 40000 Fine For Homophobic Remarks

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards hit with $40,000 fine for homophobic remarks

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Edwards was caught using homophobic and offensive remarks towards the LGBT+ community and has since apologised for his actions on Twitter.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said in a statement. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

‘Ant-Man’ averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in the 2021-22 regular season, and has been tipped as an early favorite to win the 2023 Most Improved Player award and register a debut All-Star appearance in Salt Lake City.

The 21-year-old phenomenon was recently challenged by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to take up volunteer work with the LGBT+ community in an attempt to make things right.

