NBA
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards hit with $40,000 fine for homophobic remarks
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.
In a now-deleted Instagram story, Edwards was caught using homophobic and offensive remarks towards the LGBT+ community and has since apologised for his actions on Twitter.
What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!
— Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022
“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said in a statement. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”
‘Ant-Man’ averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in the 2021-22 regular season, and has been tipped as an early favorite to win the 2023 Most Improved Player award and register a debut All-Star appearance in Salt Lake City.
The 21-year-old phenomenon was recently challenged by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to take up volunteer work with the LGBT+ community in an attempt to make things right.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar condemns Anthony Edwards, challenges him to do volunteer work with LGBTQ+ community
"If he can’t do that much to undo the harm he’s caused, then his apology is meaningless."https://t.co/wBB6jDPfRm
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 19, 2022
Looking for some action ahead of the upcoming NBA season? Check out the best NBA betting sites.
- Jayson Tatum recalls smashing Michael Jordan’s wine glass at dinner
- ESPN release best 11-25 NBA player rankings for 2022-23 | Anthony Davis at 20
- Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards hit with $40,000 fine for homophobic remarks
- Celtics C Robert Williams to miss 4-6 weeks with left knee surgery
- Victor Wembanyama speaks about what he’s looking for in an NBA team
-
California2 weeks ago
Industry analysts predict sports betting defeat for California | CA online not likely
-
Main Page2 days ago
Bucks sign guard Iverson Molinar to one-year, $1.02 million deal
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Knicks most valuable NBA team, worth $5.8 billion in 2022
-
Legal2 weeks ago
Maryland finally launches online sports betting applications