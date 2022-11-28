TJ Warren Targeting To Make Season Debut On Friday Vs Raptors At Home

The Brooklyn Nets are 10-11 this season and have won four of their last six games. A lot has happened for Brooklyn in the first month and a half. Steve Nash was fired as head coach and was repalced by Jacque Vaughn. Kyrie Irving was suspended eight games by the Nets and has since then returned to help KD and the offense. Good news is heading their way, however. NBA insiders announced that a veteran SF could be making his return for the Nets this week.

Shams Charania announced that Nets SF TJ Warren is targeting a season debut for this Friday vs the Toronto Raptors at home. Warren has been battling back from an injury that kept him out all of last season. Now, he’s been progressing nicely for Brooklyn and he could bring a spark on both sides of the ball for Brooklyn.

Just in — Target season debut set for Brooklyn Nets forward TJ Warren, who last played in December 2020: https://t.co/MyuAn9Fmqi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 27, 2022

TJ Warren likely to make season debut for Nets this Friday

The last time Warren played in an NBA game was 12/29/20 and he underwent foot surgery in January of 2021 and has been battling back ever since. Brooklyn signed him in July to a one-year contract and knew he would miss some time as he fights back to get on the court in a game.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn has told the media that there has been no set-backs in his rehab process and that the veteran has been playing four-on-four and five-on-five with coaches and then his teammates. Warren may not make an impact right away, but with a few games under his belt, he could be a much needed piece for the Nets.

Nets say David Duke Jr. (non-Covid illness), TJ Warren (left foot – injury recovery), Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring strain), and Alondes Williams (G League – two-way) are all OUT against the Magic tonight. Seth Curry not listed which indicates he’ll be available for Nets. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) November 28, 2022

Warren is known for his remarkable performances while in the “bubble” in 2020. He scored 266 points in the span of 10 games. In six regular season games he averaged (31.0) points and then (20.0) in four playoff games. He shot 48 percent from three in that 10-game span and had one game where he had 53 points and went 9 of 12 from the three-point line. It was a serious injury for Warren, but his return is near and Brooklyn could use his scoring output greatly.