Today’s NBA Picks, Previews and Predictions – Bet on the Suns to defeat the Lakers

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, the NBA’s week of Christmas continues; today’s NBA picks, previews and predictions are featured below. Our betting experts at Basketball Insiders have picked multiple interesting contests for Tuesday’s slate of games. The projected winners are the Knicks, Pacers, Pelicans and Suns. BetOnline odds are posted throughout this article for each individual matchup.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks pick, preview, odds and prediction

Heading into tonight’s Eastern Conference thriller, the Pistons (5-24) are playing the Knicks (13-17) at Madison Square Garden. The tip-off time is 7:30 p.m. ET. As of yet, Detroit is 14-15 against the spread, 1-1 as a selected favorite, 4-23 as an underdog and 7-7 ATS away in the 2021-22 NBA regular season. The Pistons only win over the last 10 games came on Monday against the Heat. Detroit defeated them 100-90 at Little Caesars Arena.

Keep in mind the Pistons are 1-14 straight up in their past 15 contests, and they are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight matches versus Eastern Conference opponents. As for the Knicks, the team is 5-10 at home, 10-7 as a favorite, 3-10 as an underdog and 4-11 ATS at home this season. Also, the total has gone over in six of their last eight games. So, pick the Knicks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 205.5. Other articles regarding today’s NBA picks, previews and predictions are on the main page.

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat pick, preview, odds and prediction

Moreover, leading into this intraconference clash , the Pacers (13-18) are focusing on tying the head-to-head series this season versus the Heat (18-13). On Dec. 3, Miami defeated them 113-104 on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, the Heat have several players listed on their injury report. Tucker, Morris, Butler and Martin are all out tonight. Plus, pertaining to betting trends, the total has gone over in eight of the Pacers’ past 12 games. Indiana is 3-11 away, 9-10 as a favorite, 4-8 as an underdog and 6-8 ATS on the road.

Moving on to the Heat, they are 18-13 ATS this season. Not to mention, the team is 10-10 as a favorite, 8-3 as an underdog and 8-4 ATS at home. The total has gone under in eight of Miami’s previous 11 games versus Indiana. To add to the aforementioned statistic, the team is 8-3 SU in their last 11 contests when playing as the underdog. In summary, pick the Pacers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 211.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans pick, preview, odds and prediction

Furthermore, the Trail Blazers (13-18) are fighting for more wins. They play the Pelicans (10-21) at Smoothie King Center. This matchup begins at 8 p.m. ET. Portland is 2-11 away, 12-8 as a favorite, 1-10 as an underdog and 3-10 ATS away this season. The Trail Blazers have won just three of their last 10 contests. Though, they have won back-to-back games. Portland is 2-5 ATS in the team’s past seven matches versus New Orleans. Also, the team is 2-13 SU in their previous 15 road games. If you require sports gambling advice, read our handicap betting guide.

On the other side, the Pelicans (10-21) are 13-18 ATS in the regular season. New Orleans is 3-2 as a favorite, 7-19 as an underdog and 8-6 ATS at home. The team is 1-5 ATS in their prior six matches against Western Conference opponents. In addition to the Pelicans still missing Zion Williamson, they have not defeated the Trail Blazers since Feb. 21, 2020. That could change pretty soon. Taking everything into account, pick the Pelicans to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 217. Today’s NBA picks, previews and predictions are on the main page.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers pick, preview, odds and prediction

Additionally, the Suns (24-5) are preparing to face the Lakers (16-15) at Staples Center. This late night game — for those of you who live on the east coast — starts at 10 p.m. ET. Thus far, the Suns are 16-13 ATS, 10-3 away, 23-3 as a favorite and 7-6 ATS on the road this season. They are currently on a three-game winning streak as well. The team is 9-2 SU in their last 11 road games, and the total has gone under in eight of their past 11 contests when playing the Lakers at Staples Center. Phoenix has defeated Los Angeles in four consecutive head-to-head contests.

The Lakers have not beaten the Suns since May 27, 2021. To make matters worse, the Lakers have nine players on their injury report. Howard, Bradley, Bazemore, Reaves, Monk and Horton-Tucker are all out for tonight’s matchup. For a reminder, the team is 4-16 ATS in their last 20 matches versus Western Conference opponents. And, they are 1-7 ATS in their previous eight contests against Pacific Division opponents, too. In conclusion, pick the Suns to win, they will cover and the total will go under 224. Today’s NBA picks, previews and predictions can also be read on the main page.

