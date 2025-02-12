Florida’s Head Coach Told Golden Was Not Happy With a Hard Foul on Alex Condon That Lead to His Exit.

In the game of basketball, the margin between triumph and misfortune can be a single step, a single moment. On Tuesday night in Starkville, that moment came just 30 seconds into the game.

Florida forward Alex Condon—a rising force in the SEC—planted his foot awkwardly after battling Mississippi State’s RJ Melendez for a loose ball. He didn’t get back up right away. His right ankle had turned. His night was over almost as soon as it began.

Todd Golden provides good news on Florida forward Alex Condon. He also didn't mince words about MSU's RJ Melendez. “Thought it was a dirty play, to be honest,” Golden said “Looked like a dirty play on film. Disappointing.” STORY: https://t.co/Lit7G8lr0O pic.twitter.com/ssnq3lcdb8 — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) February 12, 2025

Todd Golden Expresses Frustration on “Dirty Play”

Head coach Todd Golden was livid. In his mind, the injury wasn’t just bad luck—it was preventable. He believed Melendez had yanked Condon’s jersey, altering his balance and leading to the awkward landing. The frustration was evident. The Gators were suddenly without their most active big man, a player who had just been named SEC Player of the Week after a dominant stretch against Vanderbilt and top-ranked Auburn.

Golden was plenty vocal following the game on what he thought led to the injury of his star wing player.

“I didn’t like the play,” Florida basketball coach Todd Golden told reporters postgame. “I thought it was a dirty play, you know, it was exacerbated by the pull-down, the horse collar. And really disappointing for that to happen to one of your very good players early in the ball-game, and at the same time I think it lit a fire under our group. I thought we responded the right way, and I thought our guys did a heck of a job of stepping up in his absence.”

The Gators Rally Following Condon’s Exit

As Condon made his way to the locker room, Florida’s frontcourt stepped up in a big way to fill his vacancy.

Thomas Haugh, Condon’s backup, played the game of his life. The 6-foot-9 sophomore filled the void with a near triple-double—16 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in 37 relentless minutes. Rueben Chinyelu, the Gators’ bruising center, added 10 points and six rebounds before fouling out late. Together, they ensured that Florida didn’t just survive without Condon—they thrived, pulling away for an 81-68 win.

Afterward, relief mixed with concern. X-rays on Condon’s ankle came back negative, a silver lining on an otherwise frustrating night. He was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain—a setback, but not a season-altering one.

BREAKING: Alex Condon has a right ankle sprain and has tested negative on X-rays (Per: @ZachAbolverdi) Good news in that aspect. pic.twitter.com/NFDyQ6hHBW — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) February 12, 2025

Still, the Gators know they need him back. Condon has been a revelation, averaging 11 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Last week alone, he put up 18.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in Florida’s statement wins, including a double-double against Auburn in the program’s first-ever road victory over a No. 1 team. His efficiency—14-of-16 from two-point range in that stretch—only underscored his growing dominance.

For now, Florida marches forward, emboldened by its depth but waiting for its young star to return. The road ahead is uncertain, but one thing is clear: The Gators are at their best when Alex Condon is on the floor.