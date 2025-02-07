Trae Young’s future with the Hawks is ‘murky’ after the 2024-25 trade deadline

At 23-28, the Atlanta Hawks are ninth in the Eastern Conference. They are 1-9 in their last 10 games and are coming off a 126-125 loss to San Antonio.

Atlanta traded SF De’Andre Hunter to the Cavs ahead of the trade deadline. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Trae Young is reportedly not happy with the moves the Hawks made. He noted that Young’s future with the Hawks is “murky.” Is Young playing his final season with Atlanta in 2024-25?

Will Trae Young request a trade from the Atlanta Hawks?

Trae Young’s future with the Hawks is ‘murky,’ per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/WACKSK3kZ9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 6, 2025



With the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA draft, Trae Young was selected by the Mavericks. On draft night, Dallas and Atlanta swapped their first-round picks. The Mavericks instead got Luka Doncic and Young was sent to the Hawks. Trae Young has spent all seven of his professional seasons with Atlanta. He is a three-time all-star who averages (25.3) points per game for his career.

His (11.5) assists per game in 2024-25 leads the NBA. While Young is playing at a high level, the Hawks seem to be waiving the white flag. At the trade deadline on Thursday, the team traded SF De’Andre Hunter to the Cavs. Hunter is having his best professional season in the NBA and Atlanta traded him away. A move that suggests the Hawks are not seriously trying to win games. That is why Chris Haynes says Trae Young’s future with the Hawks is “murky.”

The 26-year-old all-star has two years left on a five-year, $215 million deal with Atlanta. If he’s unhappy with how the Hawks end 2024-25, Young could request a trade. He’ll be extension-eligible this offseason. However, the chances of him re-signing continue to drop. Atlanta’s front office needs to have a meeting with Young this offseason to discuss the future of the team. Can they add more talent to the roster to keep their all-star PG on the team?