Trail Blazers sign center Olivier Sarr to an Exhibit 10 contract

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Olivier Sarr to an Exhibit 10 contract. This is a non-guaranteed deal. On Sunday, the team also waived center Norvel Pelle.

Sarr, 23, will compete with other backups, Drew Eubanks and Trendon Watford, for a roster spot during training camp. This deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins.

During the NBA 2K23 Summer League, Sarr played with the Phoenix Suns. Though, his stats are unavailable.

Sarr went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2021. After signing a contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 15, 2021, the 7′ center was released a day later.

However, he then signed a 10-day contract with the Thunder on Dec. 27. Then, the rookie signed another 10-day contract with the team on January 9, 2022.

Five days later, Sarr was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Of course, he was recalled a day later.

In 14 appearances with the Blue, the Kentucky product averaged 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1 assist per game. While averaging 14.1 minutes per game, he shot 52.2% from the field.

Sarr signed a regular contract with the Thunder on Feb. 22.

On April 3, in the Thunder’s 117-96 win over the Suns, Sarr scored a career-high 24 points in 22 minutes of action. He finished 9-for-12 (75%) shooting from the field and 5-for-6 (83.3%) from downtown.

But Oklahoma City waived him three days later. In 22 games played with the Thunder last season, the center averaged 7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Furthermore, Sarr played his first three college seasons with Wake Forest and closed out his senior season with Kentucky. In 110 appearances in the NCAA, the center averaged 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1 block per game.

During his freshman 2017-18 season with Wake Forest, Sarr averaged 3.2 points and 3 rebounds per game. He also shot 34.8% from the floor.

In the following season, the center averaged 6.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1 block per game. Through 25 appearances and 16 starts, Sarr shot 47.4% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc.

Then, in his junior 2019-20 season, Sarr averaged career-highs 13.7 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. In addition to averaging 26.7 minutes per game, he shot 52.7% from the floor.

He was selected to the All-ACC Third Team in 2020.

As for his senior 2020-21 season with Kentucky, in 25 starts, Olivier Sarr averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

If he plays well during training camp, the center will have the chance to play with the Trail Blazers in the upcoming 2022-23 season.