Trail Blazers sign five-year NBA veteran Wes Iwundu

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent forward Wes Iwundu to a training camp deal, according to multiple sources. This is a non-guaranteed, one-year deal.

Iwundu was selected 33rd overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2017 NBA Draft. In 62 appearances and 12 starts for the Magic during his rookie 2017-18 season, the wing averaged 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

According to top NBA betting sites, sportsbooks are showing favorable odds for the Trail Blazers making the playoffs in 2023. Last season marked the first time the team missed the playoffs since 2013.

Through 226 career games, the five-year NBA veteran has averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Based on a minimum of 20 appearances, Iwundu averaged a career-high 5.8 points per contest with Orlando during the 2019-20 season. In 52 games and 21 starts, the forward also shot 41.6% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range.

In the Magic’s 119-118 win over the Los Angeles on January 15, 2020, the native Texan scored a career-high 19 points in 32 minutes of action. He finished 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from the floor and 1-of-1 (100%) from downtown.

On December 1 ,2020, Iwundu signed as a free agent with the Dallas Mavericks. During the 2020-21 season, in 23 games played with the Mavericks, the Kansas State product averaged 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Trail Blazers ink free agent guard Wes Iwundu to a training camp deal

Then, on March 25, 2021, the wing was traded by the Mavericks to the New Orleans Pelicans, along with James Johnson, cash, and a 2021 second-round draft pick. In exchange, the Pelicans received Nicolò Melli and J.J. Redick.

Additionally, as part of a 3-team trade on August 7, 2021, the Pelicans traded Iwundu, cash, and a 2022 first-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets then dealt Devonte’ Graham to the Pelicans; the Memphis Grizzlies traded Tyler Harvey to the Hornets; and the Grizzlies traded Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valaciunas, and Brandon Boston Jr. to the Pelicans.

Plus, the Pelicans traded Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, Jared Butler, Ziaire Williams, a 2022 second-round draft pick, and a 2025 second-round draft pick to the Grizzlies.

However, without appearing in a single game, Iwundu was waived by the Hornets on October 18, 2021.

Two months later, the forward signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks. In three games, the fifth-year player averaged 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers have 14 players signed to guaranteed contracts. Guard Brandon Williams occupies one of the two-way spots on Portland’s roster.

An Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract. Although Iwundu isn’t eligible for a two-way contract, the Trail Blazers still have an open roster spot.

In late January, Iwundu was acquired off waivers by the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League. He averaged 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1 steal per contest in 14 appearances.

The Charge waived him in April after he sustained a season-ending injury. Will Wes Iwundu play with the Trail Blazers next season? Only time will tell. The 27-year-old excels on defense.