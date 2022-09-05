Trail Blazers sign forward Devontae Cacok to Exhibit 10 contract

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Devontae Cacok to an Exhibit 10 contract. This is a non-guaranteed deal. On Sunday, the team waived center Norvel Pelle and signed Olivier Sarr to a training camp deal.

Sarr, 23, will compete with other backups, Drew Eubanks and Trendon Watford, for a roster spot during training camp. An Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins.

In July 2019, Cacok went undrafted out of UNC Wilmington. After signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, he was waived a couple of months later.

During his rookie 2019-20 season, in the Lakers’ 136-122 loss against the Sacramento Kings on August 13, 2020, Cacok finished his performance with 6 points and 5 rebounds in 9 minutes of action. He shot 3-for-6 (50%) from the floor.

Training camp could determine whether or not he’ll play with the Trail Blazers next season.

Then, the 6’7″ wing agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers on December 11, 2019. While with the South Bay Lakers, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, Cacok averaged 19.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

He was then named to the G League All-Rookie Team and was selected to the All-NBA G League First Team. The UNC Wilmington product turns 26 next month.

In the 2020-21 season, Cacok averaged 2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in 20 games off the bench for the Lakers. He also shot 58.6% from the field.

On April 6, 2021, in the Lakers’ 110-101 win over the Toronto Raptors, the wing scored a career-high 10 points in 17 minutes played. He finished 5-for-7 (71.4%) shooting from the floor.

During free agency in September 2021, Cacok signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. However, he was waived a month later. The forward didn’t play a single game for the team.

Furthermore, the San Antonio Spurs claimed Cacok off waivers from the Nets on October 16, 2021. He then signed a two-way contract with the team. In 14 appearances with the Austin Spurs, he averaged 20.9 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

On March 2, 2022, his two-way deal was converted into a regular contract. Based on his G League performances, he has the potential to make the Trail Blazers roster.

During the 2021-22 season, in 15 games off the bench, Cacok averaged 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Plus, he shot 67.7% from the field.

In 111 games played in the NCAA with UNC Wilmington, the wing averaged 12.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. After averaging 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in his sophomore 2016-17 season, Cacok won CAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Additionally, in his junior 2017-18 season, the forward led the NCAA in rebounds, averaging 13.5 per game. He also averaged a career-high 17.7 points per game. He was selected to the All-CAA First Team.

In February, Devontae Cacok became the fifth player in UNCW’s basketball program to have his jersey retired. His No. 15 jersey will remain untouched by the Seahawks.

He’ll have the chance to play for the Trail Blazers next season.