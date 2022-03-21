Trail Blazers vs Pistons Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In tonight’s rare interconference encounter, the Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to play the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena; free NBA picks are posted here. Detroit is averaging 104 points per game and shooting 32.69% from 3-point range. Keep scrolling for Trail Blazers vs Pistons preview content.

Can the Pistons defeat the Trail Blazers for the first time since Mar. 30, 2019? Portland has won four straight regular season games against them. In addition to the starting lineups and injury report, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below. If you place bets each week, read our best NBA betting sites list for 2022.

Trail Blazers vs Pistons Game Information

🏀 Teams: Portland Trail Blazers | Detroit Pistons

Portland Trail Blazers | Detroit Pistons 📊 Record: Trail Blazers (26-44, 28-42 ATS) | Pistons (19-52, 38-31-2 ATS)

Trail Blazers (26-44, 28-42 ATS) | Pistons (19-52, 38-31-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, March 22, 2022

Monday, March 22, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, Michigan 🎲 NBA Odds: Trail Blazers +7.5 (-105) | Pistons -7.5 (-115)

Trail Blazers vs Pistons NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Trail Blazers vs Pistons Injuries

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

PG Eric Bledsoe (questionable) | PG Damian Lillard (out indefinitely) | SG Joe Ingles (out for the season) | C Jusuf Nurkic (out indefinitely) | PF Justice Winslow (questionable) | SG Anfernee Simons (out indefinitely) | SF Nassir Little (out for the season) | SF Didi Louzada Silva (out indefinitely)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PG Corey Joseph (questionable) | C Kelly Olynyk (questionable) | SF Jerami Grant (out) | PG Frank Jackson (out indefinitely) | SG Hamidou Diallo (out) | PG Killian Hayes (probable) | SF Chris Smith (out)

Trail Blazers vs Pistons Preview and News | NBA Picks

For Monday night’s cross-conference rematch, the Trail Blazers are looking to put a stop to their four-game skid. Portland has not won a game since Mar. 12, when the team defeated Washington 127-118. The Trail Blazers are 1-9 in their last 10 contests. In their 129-98 road loss versus the Pacers on Sunday, guard Josh Hart led his team in scoring with 26 points in 30 minutes played.

Also, forward Trendon Watford closed out his outing with 17 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32 minutes on the court. Indiana outrebounded Portland 41-32. The Trail Blazers shot 38-for-81 (46.9%) in their blowout loss. Portland is now 9-26 away, 17-18 at home and 12-23 ATS away. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in the Pistons’ 113-109 road loss against the Cavaliers, forward Jerami Grant scored a team-high 40 points in 35 minutes played. Forward Saddiq Bey accumulated 20 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36 minutes of action as well. Cleveland outscored Detroit 64-54 in the paint. But, the Pistons shot 13-for-30 (43.3%) from behind the arc.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pistons have a 73.1% probability of winning.

Furthermore, the Pistons are 4-6 in their past 10 games played. After earning another loss on the road, Detroit is 11-23 at home, 8-29 away and 19-14-1 ATS at home. Not to mention, regarding other head-to-head meetings, the Trail Blazers are 4-0 versus the Pistons in their previous four matchups. On Nov. 30, 2021, Portland bested Detroit 110-92 at Moda Center. As stated above, the Pistons have not defeated them since Mar. 30, 2019.

Trail Blazers vs Pistons NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Portland is 3-8 ATS in its past 11 games played.

The Trail Blazers are 1-10 SU in their previous 11 contests.

And, the total has gone over in four of the Trail Blazers’ last five games.

On the other side, the Pistons are 8-0-1 ATS in their past nine contests.

Also, the Pistons are 1-5 SU in their previous six games played.

Lastly, the total has gone under in six of Detroit’s last nine contests.

Projected Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup

PG Brandon Williams | SG Josh Hart | PF CJ Elleby | SF Trendon Watford | C Drew Eubanks

Projected Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

PG Corey Joseph | SG Cade Cunningham | PF Saddiq Bey | SF Marvin Bagley III | C Isaiah Stewart

Trail Blazers vs Pistons Prediction | Free NBA Picks

Additionally, comparing these teams’ betting statistics, Portland is 14-11 as a favorite, 12-33 as an underdog and 19-16 over/under away. For the home team, Detroit is 2-1 as a favorite, 17-51 as an underdog and 16-17-1 over/under at home. The Trail Blazers are 0-8 in their previous eight home games, and they are 1-4 ATS in their last five matchups versus Central Division opponents.

Contrary to what the records show, this contest favors the Pistons. Although Detroit is 0-9 in its past nine meetings against Western Conference opponents, the team is due for another win. Portland is without Anfernee Simons, so Detroit has the edge. Pick the Pistons to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 222.5. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

