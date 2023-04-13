As college basketball’s offseason continues, former North Texas superstar Tylor Perry (not that one) is the talk of the town. In the transfer portal, Perry’s exceptional skills, which have earned him the C-USA Player of the Year Award and Most Outstanding Player honors in the NIT, have drawn interest from numerous elite programs. However, Perry seems to have narrowed down his choices to two primary contenders: Alabama and Arkansas. Both schools are battling for the chance to add this talented guard to their roster, but the question remains: who will ultimately win him over?

Tylor Perry Believed to be Choosing Between Arkansas and Alabama

It’s no secret that Tylor Perry has attracted a long list of suitors, such as prestigious college basketball programs like Baylor, Florida, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State.

Despite his recent announcement of entering the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility, Perry remains a sought-after prospect in the transfer portal, and Arkansas and Alabama appear to be in the lead as his preferred NCAA basketball destination.

Arkansas has already made a significant statement with the recent commitment from guard Khalif Battle, but the Razorbacks would love to add Perry to their roster as well. The 5-foot-11 graduate transfer is an Arkansas native, which could be a crucial factor in his decision. Perry has an in-home visit scheduled with Ole Miss, but his visit to Arkansas is slated for April 14th.

Meanwhile, Alabama is leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to secure Perry’s commitment. Led by head coach Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide has already reached out to the former Conference USA Player of the Year. With a visit to Alabama planned for April 18th, the Tide is showcasing their dedication to building a strong team for the upcoming season.

Sharpshooter Perry a Man in Demand

Perry’s impressive stats make him an attractive prospect for any team. With a 41.3% shooting average from behind the arc and over 17 points per game last season, Perry’s scoring prowess would be a significant asset to both Alabama and Arkansas. Additionally, his experience playing at the JUCO level with Coffeyville Community College before transferring to North Texas demonstrates his adaptability and resilience.

While Perry would bring valuable depth to Alabama’s backcourt, the Crimson Tide has also been busy recruiting other talented players, such as Wofford transfer B.J. Mack and Cal State Fullerton transfer Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

Even with the departure of guards Jaden Bradley and Nimari Burnett, Alabama remains in a strong position with potential returnees Jahvon Quinerly and Mark Sears still testing NBA Draft waters.

On the other hand, Arkansas can offer Perry an opportunity to shine among a talented roster, potentially increasing his chances of making a splash in the NBA. With his Arkansas roots, the Razorbacks may have an advantage in securing Perry’s commitment, providing him a chance to play closer to home.

As the college basketball world eagerly awaits Perry’s decision, both Alabama and Arkansas are rolling out the red carpet for this exceptional player. With his scheduled visits fast approaching, fans can expect an exciting showdown between these two powerhouse programs.

