UConn, Big 12 Discuss Huskies Joining Conference

UConn and the Big 12 were reportedly in talks early Friday morning about the Huskies potentially joining the conference in all sports, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

UConn athletic director David Benedict, board chair Daniel Toscano met with Big 12 athletic directors in person in Dallas

No vote has occurred for a potential Huskies membership, nor is one close to happening. There has been pushback among several members that will complicate the process.

However, the talks have advanced to the point where UConn athletic director David Benedict and board chair Daniel Toscano met with Big 12 athletic directors in person in Dallas last week to make their case.

"There's a far distance between conversations and anything that would happen." Story on UConn and the Big 12, with ESPN sources saying there's a ways to go — and AD skepticism to overcome — before UConn could be added.

The conversations were focused on football funding and how UConn could be competitive upon joining the league in 2031, sources informed Thamel.

UConn made its case for how the Huskies would be prepared to build and spend money on football like the current Big 12 programs. The school also cited how quickly it became competitive in the Big East football conference after joining in 2004.

A Big 12 board call with the league’s presidents is on the agenda

A Big 12 board call is being planned for next week with the league’s presidents for specific details. The delay to 2031 in football would give UConn a chance to catch up in terms of funding and a talent upgrade through NIL.

“I think the word is ‘premature,'” a high-ranking Big 12 official said. “There’s a far distance between conversations and anything that would happen. The presidents haven’t seen the case yet.”

The other sports would be added in the near future. The school can either negotiate its departure or wait out the 27-month waiting period to exit the Big East.

According to ESPN’s report, a few schools are in favor of adding the Huskies. Though, multiple athletic directors within the Big 12 have been outspoken against it. A number of other programs are still undecided. The vote would come down to 12 of 16 of the league’s presidents.

Additionally, questions remain about how much the move would benefit the conference in football. UConn is most recognized for its men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is confident that UConn basketball will continue to generate profit

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has been optimistic on basketball being more of a financial driver for the league’s television contracts in upcoming years.

UConn is coming off back-to-back national titles in men’s basketball. The Huskies have also showcased the NCAA’s best brand in women’s basketball for the past generation.

Furthermore, UConn’s comeback in men’s basketball has come under coach Dan Hurley. The school also rejoined the Big East for the 2020-21 season after playing in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) from 2013-14 through 2019-20.

Since the Big 12 has consistently been one of the nation’s top basketball conferences, adding UConn would make the league even more competitive. The 16-team Big 12 added four new members — Houston, BYU, Cincinnati, and UCF — last year and will welcome Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State this year.

UConn men’s basketball has existed since 1901

UConn has fielded a men’s college basketball team since 1901. The men’s team played in the Athletic League of New England State Colleges from 1900 to 1923. It also played in the New England Conference from 1923 to 1946, and then in the Yankee Conference from 1946 to 1976.

As an independent from 1976 to 1979, UConn then became a founding member of the original Big East Conference in 1979. The UConn men’s college basketball team has appeared in the NCAA Tournament 36 times. It won the national championship six times, in 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023, and 2024.

The men’s program also reached the Final Four in 2009. UConn has made 13 appearances in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) as well, winning it in 1988.

As for the UConn women’s college basketball program, it appeared in a record 14 consecutive Final Fours from 2008 to 2022. The Huskies also won 111 straight games.

It started with a win against Creighton University on Nov. 23, 2014, and ended on March 31, 2017. That was the day when a buzzer-beater at the end of overtime resulted in a 66-64 loss to Mississippi State in the 2017 NCAA Tournament Final Four.