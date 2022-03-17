UConn vs New Mexico State – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The UConn Huskies are set to take on the New Mexico State Aggies on Thursday at 6:50 EST. UConn is going to be coming in as a number five seed, while the Aggies will be coming in as a number 12 seed. This game will be held at the KeyBank Center as both teams will be looking to advance to the second round of the March Madness Tournament. UConn finished the season at 23-9, while New Mexico State finished 26-6.

UConn vs New Mexico State Odds

The UConn Huskies and the New Mexico State Aggies are set to meet on Thursday. This is a game that UConn should be able to take care of business in, but the Aggies have played great basketball all season long.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best CBB betting sites.



UConn vs New Mexico State Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Thursday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

UConn vs New Mexico State Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

UConn Looking To Be UConn

The UConn Huskies are one of the most storied programs in college basketball history. They have won four NCAA Division 1 college basketball championships, and are looking to make that a fifth this year.

They’re going to be coming into this one at 23-9 and 13-6 in the highly competitive Big East conference. They ended up losing in the Big East tournament to the Villanova Wildcats by only three points. In that game, Tyrese Martin led the way with 19 points.

The University of Connecticut is known for playing its best basketball in March. They’re hoping that they can continue that trend that has been a thing for the past 20 years and make another deep run.

Aggies Are Here To Play

New Mexico State plays in the Western Athletic Conference, and although that isn’t as good of a conference as the Big East, it is still one of the better mid-major conferences in the country.

New Mexico ended up winning the Western Athletic Conference tournament after they beat the Abilene Christian Wildcats by 14 points in the championship. Clayton Henry led the way for the Aggies with 15 points in that contest.

New Mexico State has had an above-average defense for most of the season, and they also find ways to put the ball in the basket. They’ve been able to score nearly 80 points in almost every single one of their games.

March Madness Betting Trends — UConn vs New Mexico State

Let's check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

UConn Trends

18 games have gone OVER and 14 have gone UNDER this season.

13-18-1 ATS this season.

New Mexico State Trends

16 games have gone OVER and 13 have gone UNDER this season.

17-12 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks — UConn vs New Mexico State

For this game, I’m going to go with the UConn Huskies to cover the spread. I think that UConn is one of the most slept-on teams in terms of a team that could win this tournament. They always find ways to get the job done in March, and I don’t expect that to change.

With them finishing third in the Big East conference, I think that they need to get a little bit more respect than what they are getting. The Big East was arguably the best conference in all of college basketball this season, and I expect UConn to show that their regular season will prove to be valuable for them in this tournament.

