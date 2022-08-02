Under Armor set to release Curry 4 FloTro sneakers on August 5

Under Armor is now set to release the Curry 4 FloTro Lilac sneakers this Friday. On eBay, searches for the shoes increased over 70% after the 13-year veteran’s Game 4 performance in the 2022 NBA Finals. Two pairs of FloTro 4 Lilac shoes have already sold for over $1,000 on the website.

The Under Armor Curry 4 FloTro Light Show shoes released at retail stores on July 22. The sneakers available included pink and black colorways. In the playoffs last season, the Warriors finished 6-0 when Curry was wearing the lilac sneakers. The Finals MVP nicknamed them “Lucky Lilac.”

Stephen Curry debuts a new Curry 4 Flowtro colorway for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/RqQGRFZvdo — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 8, 2022

Ed Wallace, the Curry Brand Senior Footwear Designer, commented on his product. He said, “When I saw the Curry 4 FloTro, it was just a prototype hanging around our Portland office.”

“The 4 is everybody’s favorite. We decided to keep it simple and true to the original but improve it from a performance standpoint and make it premium.”

Furthermore, Steve Segears, the Global Merchandising/Senior Merchant for Curry Brand, released this statement: “When it comes to FloTro, we have a unique proposition here. The Curry 4 is an iconic shoe.”

“When he broke out the original pair in the Finals? We know what type of history he created in it and that it was a major departure from the Curry 3. It captured a lot of eyes, and people were extremely excited about it.”

Under Armor Curry 4 FloTro Lilac shoes release August 5

More importantly, the Curry Brand has done a fine job of listening to customer complaints. Segears made that point crystal clear. “When Ed and I were going back to redo the 4, we looked at consumer feedback, as people who wore the 4 a lot. Ed put extra padding in the ankle, and we really scrubbed all the details.”

“Some of the areas that caused problems in the past? They will not cause you those problems moving forward because these guys really went in.”

On CurryBrand.com, the Curry 4 FloTro “Lucky Lilac” sneakers release this Friday on August 5. If Curry fans want a pair, they’ll have to dig deep in their wallets. On eBay, the Under Armor Curry 4 FloTro ‘Retro Pink’ is selling for $279. This is for men’s sizes US9.5, US10.5, US11 and US12.

Plus, the Curry 4 FloTro ‘Vivid Lilac’ pair is selling for $350. The current U.S. shoe size available is a men’s 13. The Under Armor Curry 4 FloTro ‘Eat Learn Play’ unreleased 2022 white shoes with red laces are selling for $576 as well.

