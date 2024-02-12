The Utah Jazz are required by the NBA to wear their Association white jerseys and the Icon yellow jerseys at least 10 times each this season, but the Jazz have only worn their yellow jerseys in just one game.

The black Statement jersey must also be worn six times, and each of the purple City and Classic jerseys must be worn three times.

Their lone game in the Icon yellow jerseys was a 121-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 22. Utah lost on the road as a 3.5-point favorite and fell to 4-11.

Of course, the Jazz won their first game against Portland on Nov. 14 in their purple uniforms.

According to X user “Jazz Uniform Tracker,” the Jazz aren’t slated to wear their yellow jerseys again for the rest of the season.

Additionally, Utah is scheduled to wear white 15 more times, black 12 times, and the two purple jerseys 10 times combined.

Utah Jazz not slated to wear yellow Icon jerseys for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season

Utah’s Icon yellow jerseys aren’t listed on the upcoming schedule. This could have violated the NBA’s protocol. Though, the Jazz did apply for the exception earlier on, according to Salt Lake Tribune.

This is currently Utah’s 50th NBA season. The Jazz were founded as the New Orleans Jazz in 1974. The Jazz relocated from New Orleans to Salt Lake City on June 8, 1979.

Utah has two conference titles (1997, 1998) and has yet to win a championship.

During the offseason, the Utah Jazz unveiled their new Classic Edition jerseys as a throwback to the road uniforms worn in the franchise’s debut season in New Orleans (1974-75).

The chest logo is an exact replica from the original uniform. Plus, the City uniforms can change each season. However, the Association and Icon versions are updated less frequently.

The Classic uniforms are worn for special anniversaries and commemorations.

Furthermore, Jazz fans are liking the team’s purple uniforms, and the club plays better in them. In fact, fans are disappointed that Utah has only 10 more games left in the City and Classic jerseys.