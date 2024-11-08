Even though Lauri Markkanen ended up extending his contract in Utah for years to come, he’s still eligible to be traded out during the next offseason. However, some sources around the league say that the Warriors’ failed pursuit for the star forward might actually become a blessing in disguise.

One of the first to comment on this outcome was ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, who recently shared that Golden State did not “want to be involved in any ‘bad deals'” that would obligate the club to give up important players who they were not certain of trading out in exchange for a player they desired.

During the negotiations with the Utah organization, she assures that sources indicate “what the Jazz were asking for in return for Markkanen fell under the ‘bad deal’ category, and the talks stalled.” Now that the California team is off to a strong start of the season, many wonder if Lauri’s inclusion would’ve worked out.

The Jazz were unwilling to move Lauri Markkanen to the Warriors during the offseason, with that appearing like the right move for them so far given their current form 🤔https://t.co/TnVFM3PygH — Blue Man Hoop (@BlueManHoop) November 8, 2024

According to Andrews’ recount of what happened, negotiations between both teams “diminished” after Jazz asked for second-year guard and All-Rookie first-team selection Brandin Podziemski to be included in the deal, which already came with multiple draft picks.

The Warriors are reportedly “holding high value” in their young prospects and could only be convinced to trade out with an “overwhelming offer.” Even though Markkanen became one of the most pursued players in league this past summer, he ended up signing a massive contract extension that scared away contenders.

This extension now means that the 27-year-old cannot be traded for the following six months of competition, which pushes him past the February 6th deadline, and cannot be moved until next offseason.

“They’ve all showed their belief in me, from the ownership to the front office to Will,” Lauri told the press a few months ago. “It’s a comfortable environment and those guys’ resumes speak for themselves. I trust in the organization to help grow me as a person and a player, to build our team and I’m ready to take on the challenge.”

After the Finnish player extended his contract in Utah this summer, reports suggested that the Warriors were looking into Jonas Valanciunas

Valanciunas, who just signed on a three-year, $30 million contract this past summer, averaged 12.2 points on 55.9-percent shooting, with 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.5 minutes per match this past 2023-24 season.

Many believe that the Lithuanian might strike a deal out of Washington even before next year’s February 6 trade deadline. “Because of his decidedly team-friendly contract, Valančiūnas can be had at a reasonable price for the Warriors,” insider Sean Deveney assured. “A package of [Kevon] Looney and Moses Moody could get a deal done, though it is likely the Wizards would want a draft pick as well.

“Moody is only 22, though, and given his two-way potential, would be among the best players the Wizards would be offered for Valančiūnas. The Warriors could include a second-rounder or a protected first-rounder if they felt they needed to beat all offers,” he explained in his report some months ago.

The Heavy.com reporter mentioned other teams also showed interest in the Washington player. “The Lakers have been most frequently connected with Valančiūnas, but L.A. has also been reluctant to give up either of its tradeable draft picks,” Deveney wrote. “If and when Valančiūnas hits the market, there figures to be ample competition.”