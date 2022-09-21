Victor Wembanyama is looking to be one of the best NBA prospects that the league has ever seen. According to most scouts, he is a mixture of some of the top players in the game and the world is ready to see him play in the league.

It’s always tough to judge prospects as we truly never know what they’re going to do in the NBA because it’s a completely different game than anything they’ve ever played, but if there’s one guy that looks to be somebody that can make a huge contribution right away and be a future star in this league, it’s certainly him.

With all of the talks of Wembanyama being the number one pick in next year’s draft, he gave some insight about what he’s looking for in an NBA team.

“Sports-wise, the most interesting thing is always to find an organization that will take care of the project and the player, Wembanyama mentioned. “So it’s better to be second, third, or 20th in the Draft if you have a better career afterward. But, I don’t know if it’s pride, I have a part in me that says that there must be no one in front of me.”

Everything that he’s saying here is exactly what an NBA front office should want to hear. He respects what the league is doing in terms of the draft process, but wants to make sure that he finds a team that has the right fit for him. We have seen some draft prospects not pan out the way that many were expecting them to because of the organizations that they were drafted by.

He’s not going to have a choice in where he is drafted, but if an NBA front office and organization are on the same page with him and what he is saying is truly how he feels, they should feel confident that he wants to develop and try to win games at a high level.