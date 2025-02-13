This past Monday, Jamal Murray was ejected for trash talking against Portland, and then had the opportunity to face them again two days later. This time, the Nuggets point guard wasn’t playing around, and even seem to be carrying a grudge against his rivals as he exploded for a new 55-point career high.

The 27-year-old just produced one of his best ever performances during Denver‘s 132-121 victory this Wednesday evening, while his own teammates defended him for using his temper to his favor, and post an impressive stat line that includes 55 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and two steals.

“They shouldn’t have done that,” said teammate Zeke Nnaji, referring to the Trail Blazers‘ criticism that lead to Jamal’s ejection at the start of the week. “When he’s mad, there’s no one in the world that can stop him.”

Murray wasn’t easy to contain last night, draining shots from long range until he hit the 30-point mark in the first half. By the end of the clash, he was 20-of-36 from the floor, including 7 three-pointers, and became only the third Nuggets player to post a 55-point game.

For the Denver club, his performance was the third-most points in franchise history, which only trails behind David Thompson’s 73-point display back in 1978, and teammate Nikola Jokic’s 56-point effort in December of last year. Both players became just the fourth duo to each have 55-point games in the same season.

“He was just ultra-aggressive tonight,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “As a coach, obviously watching one of your players have that type of game, just so proud of him and happy for him. He’s been playing at a high level for us. And tonight was his best game ever from a numbers standpoint.”

As for Jamal, he acknowledge his came in ready to rock last night. “It’s just all competitive spirit,” he shared. “I came ready to play. Especially just being used to the playoffs and playing the same team over and over, and they know your plays and things get chippy and you have to see them again. So, I think just that kind of factor made me ready to go. I was truly prepared today.”