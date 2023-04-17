The transfer portal is still extremely active at the moment and the nation’s top available players are looking to find a home for next season. Kadin Shedrick, a University of Virginia transfer, has four schools that he’s making upcoming visits to. College basketball Insider Jon Rothstein broke the news that Shedrick will be visiting Texas, Missouri, Xavier, and Duke all before the end of April.

Shedrick still has two years of eligibility left after redshirting in the 2019-20 season. The six-foot-eleven junior is an interesting transfer available in the portal right now. His numbers last season were down compared to his 2021-22 season with UVA. Still, he has the chance to be an invaluable addition to a top programs roster next season and he’ll go on a mini-recruiting tour over the next few weeks.

Kansas State has also shown interest in signing Shedrick for next season, but there has been no official word on whether he’ll have a visit with the Wildcats.

Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick tells me that he has set the following visit schedule: Texas 4/17-19

Missouri 4/19-20

Xavier 4/23-24

Duke 4/29-30 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 16, 2023

Kadin Shedrick will meet with Texas, Missouri, Xavier, and Duke within the next few weeks

Shedrick’s visits actually began today and he’s set to meet with the University of Texas basketball program over the next three days. In 30 games played last season with 15 starts, he averaged (6.2) points, (3.8) rebounds, and (1.4) blocks. Those numbers were down slightly in the scoring and rebounding department compared to his 2021-22 season.

He began the season as a starter for UVA but found himself well into the bench rotation mid-way through the year. Injuries allowed Shedrick a chance to get back into the starting lineup and he took advantage of that opportunity. In the Cavaliers’ round of 64 loss to Furman, Shedrick has 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 blocks in an upsetting loss.

That certainly was not the way he wanted to end his career with UVA. Scouts say that Shedrick is aware of the player that he is and buys into his role on the defensive end. He’s not going to fill up the stat sheet with 20 points every game, but he has the chance to take his talents to another big-time program next season.