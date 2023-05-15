Heading into the 2023 NCAA basketball season, the Duke Blue Devils will have big expectations with Jon Scheyer in year 2. The Blue Devils were ACC tournament champions last season and have a #2 ranked overall class for 2023. Additionally, Duke will have a few players returning to the program next season. Jeremy Roach withdrew from the NBA draft today and announced he’s returning to Duke for his senior season.

Along with Roach, ACC Freshman of the Year Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, and Mark Mitchell are all returning to the Blue Devils in 2023. As a junior at Duke last season, Roach averaged (13.6) points, (2.5) rebounds, and (3.1) assists per game. He played in 32 games and made 30 starts.

Duke finished with a second-round exit in the NCAA tournament last season after a loss to Tennessee. Roach and a number of his teammates returning next season will make Duke a national threat.

Duke point guard Jeremy Roach is back with the Blue Devils for another season. Big news for Jon Scheyer. https://t.co/1mLbtPxGfS — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 15, 2023

With Roach returning, he will be joining one of the deepest backcourts in all of college basketball next season. Tyrese Proctor is also returning for next season and the Blue Devils also landed incoming five-star recruits Caleb Foster and Jared McCain.

Roach is an important piece to the Blue Devil’s program because he knows what it takes to make a deep tournament run. As a Sophomore, he made a Final Four appearance with Duke, but they would lose to North Carolina. That was Mike Krzyzewski’s last season as head coach. The 21-year-old was one of the only returning players last season. Duke saw 11 new players fill out the roster last season.

Duke went 27-9 during the regular season in 2022 and the addition of Roach for next season will likely make them favorites to win the ACC. The Blue Devils should be one of the nation’s best teams in 2023-24.