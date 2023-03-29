The Duke Blue Devils will always be a program that gets top recruits to come to play for them. Many had them penciled into the Final Four before their loss to Tennessee in the round of 32. Five-star recruit Dariq Whitehead did not have the freshman season that either side hoped he would have. That’s why Whitehead announced on his social media today that he’s declaring for the 2023 NBA draft after one season at Duke.

Whitehead played in 28 of Duke’s 36 regular season games as the Blue Devils won the ACC Conference tournament championship. He was a versatile wing at six-foot-seven and was knocking down his threes at a red-hot (.429) percent this season. The Newark, NJ native could be the prototype player that all NBA teams are looking for.

He’s projected to be a late first-round, early second-round draft pick.

Injuries were Whitehead’s biggest issue this season with Duke. He missed parts of the beginning of the season with a foot fracture and then missed more time with a lower leg injury. When he was available, he showed why he was a five-star prospect and could be a sleeper pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

In 28 games played for the Blue Devils this season he averaged (8.3) points, (2.4) rebounds, and (1.0) assists per game. He was also shooting a lights-out three-point percentage of (.429) and took (3.5) triples per game. Efficient three-point shooting is a premium in the NBA and Whitehead has the ability to do just that.

Whitehead was not the superstar that Duke expected him to be this season, but he did fight back from two separate injuries and was reliable down the stretch. His athleticism and NBA prototype build will all be determining factors in where he lands in the upcoming draft.