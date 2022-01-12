College Basketball Schedule: Ranked Games Today, January 12

Between the stacked NBA slate and the college basketball schedule today, Wednesday is a big day for hoops. If you’re not sure which college basketball games today to watch, you can never go wrong with watching one of the ranked teams. After all, they are essentially a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. Consider watching them research for March Madness later in the year.

Let’s take a look at all of the ranked college basketball games today, giving a short preview along with when and where to watch them.

College Basketball Schedule: Ranked Games Today

No. 14 Villanova vs No. 17 Xavier

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Cintas Center — Cincinnati, OH

Coverage: FS1

This is the only ranked versus ranked game we have on the college basketball schedule today. Villanova vs Xavier is also a rematch from a few weeks ago, when the Wildcats won by 13 at home. Xavier has only had one game since then whereas Villanova has played three. Will the Wildcats benefit from keeping their momentum rolling, or will the Musketeers have the upper hand due to extra rest?

No. 8 Duke vs Wake Forest

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum — Winston-Salem, NC

Coverage: ACC Network

While Duke is only favored by 5.5 points on the road against their ACC foe, they have a chance to hand Wake Forest their seventh straight loss against a ranked opponent. In other words, it seems as though their record has benefitted from an easier schedule. However, the last win Wake Forest had over a ranked opponent was then-No. 7 Duke last February. Following a loss to Miami, will Duke struggle once again tonight?

Minnesota vs No. 10 Michigan State

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Breslin Center — East Lansing, MI

Coverage: Big Ten Network

Of all the ranked college basketball games today, this one appears to be the most lopsided. Minnesota enters this game with a 1-3 record in the Big Ten while No. 10 Michigan State is a perfect 4-0. The Golden Gophers have also lost back-to-back games. So, either they’re due for a win or the losses will continue to stack. I’d bet the latter.

No. 12 LSU vs Florida

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center — Gainesville, FL

Coverage: ESPN2

This ranked game on the college basketball schedule is on ESPN2, so it may be easier for some of you to watch it. Luckily, this LSU vs Florida game should be a good one, with a 2.5-point spread favoring the unranked home team. Back-to-back losses had Florida fall out of the rankings, though those two losses came to very good teams in Auburn and Alabama. We’ll see if the Gator defense can slow down the Tigers and defend their home floor. No matter the result, these are two very interesting teams come March.