UConn vs Xavier College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big East college basketball matchup, the UConn Huskies are taking on the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our UConn vs Xavier prediction for the game today.

UConn vs Xavier Game Info

No. 24 UConn Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East) vs. No. 25 Xavier Musketeers (16-7, 6-6 Big East)

Date: Friday, February 11, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Cintas Center — Cincinnati, OH

Coverage: FS1

UConn vs Xavier College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All UConn vs Xavier college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point Spread: CONN: pk(-105) | XAV: pk (-115)

Total: 138.5 — Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

UConn vs Xavier College Basketball Betting Preview

While UConn did have a bumpy start to Big East play this season, they have started to heat up lately. The Huskies have won six of their last eight conference games, most recently beating a very hot 18th ranked Marquette team by eight. Although UConn has a solid hold in the tournament picture as of now seeing their standing in the AP polls, another small slide could quickly but the Huskies in danger of making the tournament. It is imperative that UConn racks up all the ranked wins that they can, and Xavier provides them a great opportunity to catch the eye of many across the country. Although the Huskies average over 78 points per game, they have scored over 60 points just twice in their last four games. If they struggle to score again tonight, they will be in deep trouble early.

There was a time earlier this year when Xavier was all but a lock for the NCAA tournament. While they still hold a spot in the AP polls, they are fading at the wrong time. The Musketeers have lost four of their last six with three of those games coming against unranked opponents. Most recently, Xavier has dropped two straight to lowly DePaul and Seton Hall. With only two wins against teams currently ranked in the top-25, Xavier needs another big win badly. If they can get a win over the Huskies, they can do damage control on a season that could quickly get out of hand. Xavier has struggled scoring the ball recently and will need to beat their slump to have a chance against the Huskies. They’ve only broken 70 points twice in their last five games and 70 will likely be the minimum threshold needed to win this game.

UConn vs Xavier College Basketball Betting Trends

UConn is 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games.

The OVER is 8-2 in UConn’s last 10 games.

Xavier is 2-7 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games.

The UNDER is 5-2 in Xavier’s last 7 games.

Xavier is 0-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 home games.

UConn vs Xavier Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

If recent games are any indication, there should be no doubt this game hits the under. Xavier has struggled mightily on offense and UConn hasn’t been their normal selves as well. With that in mind, UConn’s defense has struggled lately. Over their last two games, they have given up 78.5 points per game. While there will likely be some regression from that, this seems like a game that Xavier gets their offense back on track.

UConn’s offense has been okay recently, and that’s good enough for such a low total line. If Xavier can just hit their average of 73 points per game, this game is very likely to hit the over seeing UConn averages 78 per game. This has all the makings of a barnburner between two teams that could use a good win badly. As a result, take the over on the total line.

Our college basketball betting UConn vs Xavier prediction tonight will be OVER HITS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Xavier a 54.4% chance to win.

Pick: OVER 138.5

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.