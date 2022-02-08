Marquette vs UConn College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this Big East rematch, Marquette will attempt to get revenge on the UConn Huskies Tuesday night. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Marquette vs UConn prediction for the game today.

Marquette vs UConn Game Info

No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles (16-7, 8-4 Big East) vs No. 24 UConn Huskies (15-6, 6-4 Big East)

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Venue: XL Center – Hartford, CT

Coverage: FS1

Marquette vs UConn College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Marquette vs UConn college basketball betting picks can be found at BetOnline.

Moneyline: MARQ: (+225) | UCONN: (-265)

Point Spread: MARQ: +6.5 (-110) | UCONN: -6.5 (-110)

Total: 140.5 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Marquette vs UConn College Basketball Betting Preview

The Golden Eagles, led by 1st-year coach Shaka Smart, come into this game coming off a win over Villanova, sweeping them in the series. Jordan Lewis led the way in that game, racking up 19 points on 7-12 from the field and 4-5 from the arc. They had great defense, as Shaka Smart talked about improving that after starting 0-3 in Big East play, forcing Villanova to shoot under 40% from the field and under 30% from the arc. They outrebounded, outshot, and simply were a better complete team than Villanova Wednesday night. They will attempt to improve on this recent tear they are on Tuesday night, as they have won their last 8 of 10 games. We will see if Marquette’s success continues on both sides of the ball.

The Huskies faced the same opponent as Marquette last time out, losing to Villanova at Wachovia Center in Philadelphia Saturday night. They shot great, but they’re defense had no answers for Dixon, Gillespie, and the Wildcats. Villanova shot 59.2% from the field and 54.5% from the arc. Allowing those numbers, I don’t think any team expects to win. They ride a 2-game skid into their game against Marquette, trying to right the ship sort of speak.

Marquette vs UConn College Basketball Betting Trends

Marquette is 9-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games.

The total has gone under in 5 the last 6 games Marquette has played.

Marquette is 8-1 straight up (SU) in their last 9 games.

UConn is 4-4 ATS in their last 8 games.

UConn is 5-3 SU in their last 8 games.

The over has hit 5 of the last 7 games UConn has played.

Marquette vs UConn Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Marquette is on a tear as of late and UConn is on a mini skid, both things pointing to Marquette getting the job done once again. Last time these teams faced off Shaka Smart was still getting used to this team as a whole and the Big East. Their defense was much softer than it is now, credit goes to the coaching staff and the players to adjusting quickly. Home court advantage is crucial, but I believe given those facts that I stated above and the line being 6.5, I believe Marquette covers at least and could win outright. Tune into Fs1 to watch this electric Big East game at 6:30 PM ET.

Our college basketball betting Marquette vs UConn prediction tonight will be Marquette +6.5 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives UConn an 82.7% chance to win.

Pick: Marquette +6.5

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.