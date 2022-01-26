Providence vs Xavier College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big East college basketball matchup, the Providence Friars are taking on the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Providence vs Xavier prediction for the game today.

Providence vs Xavier Game Info

No. 17 Providence Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East) vs. No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (14-4, 4-3 Big East)

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Cintas Center — Cincinnati, OH

Coverage: CBSSN

Providence vs Xavier College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: PROV: (+320) | XAV: (-400)

Point Spread: PROV: +8.5 (-105) | XAV: -8.5 (-115)

Total: 138.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Providence vs Xavier College Basketball Betting Preview

Providence is a hard team to project due to their lack of recent games. They’ve played just four games in 2022 with three games postponed. The Friars are coming off a win against Butler at home. Xavier will be their first ranked test since a win over then #15 Seton Hall back in late December. Senior center Nate Watson leads the Friars with over 14 points per game. At 6’10” tall, he is a tough assignment for virtually every team in the country. While they only average 70 points per game, they also only give up 64 per game.

Xavier comes into tonight’s game on a bit of a rough stretch. After beating lowly DePaul by just one on the road, Xavier lost by double digits in Milwaukee to a hot Marquette team. Xavier is led by junior Jack Nunge who averages just over 12 points per game. Nunge is also 7′ tall so he will certainly be able to challenge Nate Watson. Xavier may not have any one big scorer, but they are extremely deep with five players averaging over nine points per game.

Providence vs Xavier College Basketball Betting Trends

Providence is 8-4 in college basketball betting picks against the spread (ATS) in their last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Providence’s last 5 games.

Providence is 8-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games against Xavier.

Xavier is 1-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The UNDER is 4-2 in Xavier’s last 6 games.

Providence vs Xavier Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Providence will have a tougher time generating offense than usual with Jack Nunge providing a true challenge to Nate Watson. With the bigs likely “canceling each other out,” it’ll be up to the play of the bench and the guards to make the difference in this game. A home game is just what the Musketeers need to try to get back on track.

It makes sense for Xavier to be favored in this home game against a team that Xavier is deeper than. With that in mind, Providence has taken care of business while Xavier has not as of late. The Friars are tied at the top of the Big East for a reason and should have no problem making this game competitive.

Our college basketball betting Providence vs Xavier prediction tonight will be Providence COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Xavier a 76.7% chance to win.

Pick: Providence COVERS +8.5

