Providence vs Georgetown College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

Sunday morning, Providence will take a visit to Capital One Arena to take on the Georgetown Hoyas. This is an important game for the friars to keep contention in the Big East. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Providence vs Georgetown prediction for the game today.

Providence vs Georgetown Game Info

No. 15 Providence Friars (19-2, 9-1 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (6-14, 0-9 Big East)

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Time: 12 PM ET

Venue: Capital One Arena

Coverage: FS1

Providence vs Georgetown College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Providence vs Georgetown college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Moneyline: PRO: (-265) | GTWN: (+225)

Point Spread: PRO: -6.5 (-120) | GTWN: +6.5 (+100)

Total: 146 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Providence vs Georgetown College Basketball Betting Preview

Providence, the best team in the Big East (according to standings), enters Sunday’s game coming off a win at Carnesecca Arena against St John’s. They’ve won their last 14 of 15 games, including against Marquette, Xavier, and Seton Hall. They’ve allowed only 64.8 points per game to opponents during this stretch, which is a key factor for their success. Al Durham, the transfer from Indiana, has stepped up big for them and is probably one of their best players, averaging 13 points per game. He never touched that mark during his time as a Hoosier, with 3 of his 4 years there he averaged single digits. They’ve also had consistent production from Nate Watson, the big man in his final season. The friars are a really elite team and they should be able to showcase that today.

Georgetown, on the other hand, led by Patrick Ewing, come off a 13-point losing effort vs the Red Storm. They haven’t won a Big East conference game all year so far, losing 9 straight, and haven’t won a game since December. They rank 147th in the nation in point scored per game (72.7 ppg) and struggle with limiting turnovers, as they average 13 a game in that department. Aminu Mohammed has a bright future for the Hoyas, averaging 13.4 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game in his freshman campaign. It’s not looking good for Georgetown, and I don’t see it getting better any time soon. In addition, going 0-10 in conference play, the school could be looking for a new coach in 2022-23.

Providence vs Georgetown College Basketball Betting Trends

Providence is 10-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 15 games.

Total has gone over in 5 of the last 7 games Providence has played.

Providence is 6-0 straight up (SU) in their last 6 games.

Georgetown is 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games

Georgetown is 0-10 in their last 10 games.

The over has hit 4 of the last 6 games Georgetown has played.

Providence vs Georgetown Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Providence, led by Durham, should continue this winning streak they got going at 6 games now. Nothing that the stats show me indicates that Georgetown can compete with the best team in the Big East. Ewing is on the hot seat, unless they pull a miracle off in March, like they did last season, winning their conference tournament to get into the NCAA tournament. Providence should move to 10-1 on the season after taking care of the Hoyas today. You can catch this game on Fs1 at 12 pm ET.

Our college basketball betting Providence vs Georgetown prediction tonight will be Over 146 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Providence an 80.7% chance to win.

Pick: Over 146

