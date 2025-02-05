Throughout his 12-year career in the NBA, Dennis Schröder has been traded out five times already, so you can understand when we tell you that he isn’t a big fan of the February deadline. Already in this transfer window, he was moved from Brooklyn to Golden State, and he might just be moved again.

After Luka Doncic headlined a shocking, blockbuster deal this weekend that sent him to Los Angeles, the German guard expanded his thoughts regarding the deadline. By his comments, it’s easy to understand that the Warriors star wasn’t happy with how they treated the Slovenian after all he did for the Dallas organization.

With this move, Doncic can’t even sign the same superman extension he was eligible for with the Mavericks. Dennis called out the NBA executives and assured that literally anyone can get traded at this point. “Not even Steph Curry’s safe probably when I see that. It’s a f—ed up business,” he said.

Dennis Schröder is available for trade, per @MarcJSpears pic.twitter.com/KivzCCv1qW — GSW Ball Report (@GSWBallReport) February 4, 2025

However, Schröder wasn’t done complaining about the trading system. “It’s like modern slavery,” he assured. “It’s modern slavery at the end of the day. Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract.”

He then added: “Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.”

After his comments surfaced online, many NBA fans have criticized him for talking about slavery when he is a millionaire. The Golden State player did say that basketball athletes are lucky to live the life they do. “But still grateful that we’re here and that we can live this every single day.

“I think everybody who’s in here is blessed. But if you really think about it, it is kind of crazy that the organization can tell you, ‘We want you to be team-first, but you’re going over there.’ It’s a lot,” the 31-year-old explained.

Schröder’s comments might be rooted in the fact that reports around the league have been suggesting that the Warriors are considering trading him out again, as sources say the team is on the move for a superstar player which means some sort of package deal will be negotiated.