Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga disagrees with the amount of minutes he’s received this season

Before the start of the 2023/24 NBA campaign, all eyes in Golden State were on Jonathan Kuminga, as he was expected to finally have his breakout season. However, to have breakout performances, you need to be given the opportunity, and so far the young star has been placed mostly on rotation, instead of as a starter for the Warriors.

After only being given 23 minutes against the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day, the 21-year-old expressed his frustrations with the press. During his time on the court, he was able to drop 13 points, win 5 rebounds and handed out two assists in his team’s loss against the reigning champions.

“Yeah, I am a difference-maker,” Kuminga expressed. “I know I am. But it’s not up to me to do certain things. How can I say it? It’s not up to me to control my minutes. I feel like I’ve done that. But the last voice ain’t mine. And it’s not easy because I know how to score the basketball. I know how to pass. I know how to do different things on the floor.”

Kuminga saying this after dropping 13 points and finishing a -24 even with the Nuggets sleepwalking is wild. pic.twitter.com/blQMIlR4ZO — Yeah (@YeahWrld) December 27, 2023

However, the rising star understands that they are a team with many assets that must fit together.”But it’s about putting all that together. With the people we have on the floor, it’s just tough to put it all together. I’m trying to figure out how to manage that,” he added.

Jonathan has known for quite some time that this season will be time for him to either make it or break it in California, as he aspires to become a fundamental part of the Warriors and prove everyone he’s got what it takes to someday dominate the NBA.

During the summer he admitted this to ESPN’s Leonard Solms at the Basketball without Borders camp in South Africa, revealing there is a lot of expectation surrounding his performances this current campaign.

“This upcoming season is definitely the year,” he said back in August. “A lot of people are expecting so much from me – and myself; I’m expecting a lot. It’s a lot of pressure, but I don’t really pay attention to the noise. The pressure is always going to be there. It’s just [on] me to go out there and perform.”

The Warriors coach wasn’t bothered by his player’s remarks and believes they were in good faith

Despite what many thought was a direct attack on Steve Kerr, the Golden State coach assured he didn’t interpret Kuminga’s comments as disrespectful towards him. He’s actually convinced that the 21-year-old acted in good faith and simply wants to contribute more to the Bay Area club.

After Jonathan expressed his displeasure about Kerr’s rotation, including receiving inconsistent minutes, Kerr responded with ease. “I wasn’t really offended by the comments,” he said. “I think JK meant well. I think it may have come out maybe a little differently than he intended. But it’s all good. We talk every day.”

Kerr’s answer came after Wednesday’s team practice, as the Warriors are currently preparing to face the Miami Heat this Thursday at the Chase Center.

Golden State are currently sitting in the Western Conference’s 11th spot with a 15-15 record.