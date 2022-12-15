“This has been a tough stretch, and if [Curry is] out, it will for sure get tougher,” added the Warriors coach. “But we’ve got to persevere. You just keep playing and keep fighting. It’s a long season. The thing I am confident about is that if we’re healthy, we feel like we can beat anybody.”

Without Curry, the Warriors are a pretender. Now, they are 14-15 and rank 10th in the Western Conference. Golden State is 2-13 on the road this season, and the team has lost four of its last five games. The Warriors play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.