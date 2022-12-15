On Wednesday night, Stephen Curry injured his left shoulder at the 2:04 mark of the third quarter in the Golden State Warriors’ 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The eight-time All-Star will undergo an MRI on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Prior to the injury, Curry attempted to strip the ball from Jalen Smith as he drove to the hoop, but the 14-year veteran then grabbed his left shoulder after making contact with the ball. Curry headed to the locker room with trainer Rick Celebrini. He did not return.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Warriors have the third-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Some sportsbooks show better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

This is the play where Steph Curry came up grabbing his left shoulder. He’s still in the locker room as fourth quarter is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/NDKEbHfuho — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 15, 2022

“I checked in with [Curry] briefly but haven’t had a chance to go into detail,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Steph is always a guy with a great outlook on life, so he’s in good spirits and we’ll hope for the best.”

In the first half, Curry scored half of Golden State’s 54 points. The two-time MVP ended his night scoring a game-high 38 points, along with amassing seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes played. He shot 11-of-19 (57.9%) from the floor, 5-of-10 (50%) beyond the arc and made all 11 of his free throws.

Furthermore, Curry leads the NBA in 3-pointers for the eighth time of his career. The 34-year-old has made 131 threes this season. That’s 26 more than Anfernee Simons (105) and 27 more than Buddy Hield (104).

“He was just stunning,” continued Kerr. “He put us on his shoulders in the minutes he was out there. Generating so much offense, getting to the line, getting the ball to other people. He was brilliant.”

Through 26 starts this season, Curry is averaging 30 points, 6.6 boards, 6.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Plus, he’s shooting 50% from the field and 43.4% downtown.

Stephen Curry (shoulder) likely to miss multiple games, per @anthonyVslater. Warriors without Steph Curry last 4 seasons: pic.twitter.com/a5kVKq5rJn — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) December 15, 2022