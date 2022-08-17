Warriors James Wiseman hungry after rehabbing

James Wiseman was somebody that was predicted to be one of the best players in the NBA in the coming years after being drafted with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

It’s unfortunate because the first two years of his career have mostly been focused on his injuries, but the future that this young man has is certainly bright.

James Wiseman On His Injury

According to PressDemocrat:

“It’s kind of like a members club — not one that you’re necessarily dying to be in,” said Shaun Livingston, the Warriors’ director of player affairs and engagement. “But it’s part of the game. Injuries are part of the game, setbacks are part of life.” “It actually lit some more fire inside of me,” Wiseman said of missing last season. “It actually made (my love for the game) better in a good way because I missed the game so much so it just made my ambition grow, or get stronger.” “I’ve been through a lot of low moments,” he said. “Some days, I wasn’t feeling it, some days I couldn’t work out because mentally I wasn’t there, but I just found ways to push through it every day … even when I was going through my emotional breakdowns and stuff. “It was hard for me and for my family as well, for my mom to see me down and stuff, to see me in tears,” Wiseman continued. “But I just stayed strong … I just kept going.”

Hearing James Wiseman say stuff like this certainly puts a few of his struggles into perspective. The 21-year-old is already being counted out by some Warriors fans and it seems like the media forgot all about him.

If Wiseman can come out and do what he’s predicted to do, the Golden State Warriors are going to be even better than they were. He’s a guy who can defend the rim at a high level and can also stretch the floor for a big man.