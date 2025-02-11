Even though the Warriors have returned to winning ways ever since they traded for Jimmy Butler before last week’s deadline, the Golden State organization have their eyes set on the return of Jonathan Kuminga, a player who was excelling before he fell to injury at the start of the year.

According to the team’s medical staff, the player is making progress from his sprained right ankle, but still won’t be ready to step back on the NBA courts until everyone returns from the All-Star Break. The last time he played was on January 4, and he should be evaluated again in 10 days.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr assures that the 22-year-old forward should return to team practices in the coming weeks. “I wouldn’t anticipate him playing those first few games right after the break,” he said before Monday night’s 125-111 win at Milwaukee. The Congolese player is averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 26 minutes in 32 games this season

Jonathan Kuminga missed his 19th consecutive Golden State Warriors game on Monday. He will be re-evaluated for a return from his sprained ankle in 10 days.https://t.co/aYLhzXhPsV — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) February 11, 2025

As for Butler, Golden State fans are still buzzing after witnessing him walk into his debut this past Saturday night almost immediately after being traded in from Miami, as he participated in 29 minutes without even a training session with his entire squad. Even so, the veteran looked like the player his new team hoped for.

The 35-year-old’s 25 points made in his debut just go to show why he deserved a two-year, $111 million deal with the Warriors. This weekend, he dropped 7 of 12 shots and got to the foul line 13 times to help his squad overcome a 24-point deficit and beat the Bulls 132-111 at the United Center.

His 25-points display were Jimmy’s most in a debut for a new team, as well as the most in a Golden State debut since Kevin Durant did almost a decade ago. However, his coach Steve Kerr mostly praised his aura and passing skills. “I’m most impressed with his passing.”

“His passing changes everything. … The skill, the strength, the ability to get to the free throw line,” the Warriors tactician said postgame, excited about their new signing. “And in the end, it goes beyond that. Just his presence out there. He’s a lion. He’s a force.”