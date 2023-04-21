Down 2-0 coming into Game 3 last night, the Golden State Warriors desperately needed a win to keep the series competitive. Headlines will credit Steph Curry for his six three-pointers and 36 points last night, but it was another Warriors vet who stepped up with Draymond Green out. Kevon Looney only scored four points vs the Kings, however, his 20 rebounds and nine assists were massive in their 114-97 win vs Sacramento.

With his 9+ offensive rebounds and 9+ assists, he became just the 4th player in playoff history to have that stat line. He joins Magic Johnson (May 20, 198), Charles Barkley (April 18, 1986), Nikola Jokic (June 11, 2021). Looney has blossomed in the last two seasons with the Warriors and they’ll need to continue to thrive if they want a shot at winning this series.

20 BOARDS and 9 DIMES for Kevon Looney!@Loon_Rebel5 became the 4th player in playoff history with 9+ offensive boards and 9+ assists in the @warriors Game 3 win 🤯 Game 4, Sunday, 3:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/bDQjOacCB6 — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2023

Kevon Looney’s 20 rebounds and 9 assists fueled the Warriors to a win in Game 3

Head coach Steve Kerr says that Kevon Looney has become “one of the best rebounders in the league” and the three-time NBA champ proved that last night. The Warriors were without Draymond Green due to his Game 3 suspension and that meant Looney needed to match up against Sacramento’s, Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis led the NBA in rebounds per game (12.3) this season and Green had been taking on the responsibility of keeping of guarding the Kings’ PF. Looney stepped up to the challenge last night and out-rebounded Sabonis 20-16. Golden State’s big man also dished out nine assists last night and his production helped them get a much-needed win in Game 3.

Green will be back for Game 4 after a one-game suspension last night. NBA media counted the Warriors out when they fell down 2-0 to start this series. They could quickly silence those haters with a win in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2. Tip-off is Sunday at 3:30 pm EST.