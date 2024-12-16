The Warriors and the Mavericks combined for a remarkable flurry of scores from the beyond the arc, setting a new NBA record for most three-pointers in a game.

Most Three-Pointers in a Single Game Broken By Warriors and Mavericks

Just a day after the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns equalled the three-pointer record of 44 set in February of last year, Golden State and Dallas combined for an astonishing 48 scores on Sunday night.

The Mavericks managed to see out the contest with an eventual 10-point margin of victory, despite going cold in the second quarter shooting just 4-12 from deep.

Luka Doncic was pivotal to their victory, delivering a scintillating triple-double with 45 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds while hitting 6-of-11 from three.

Klay Thompson was also heavily involved for Dallas after putting up a season-high 29 points on 7-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

As for Golden State, Steph Curry inevitably topped their three-point tally with seven, although Andrew Wiggins would finish the might as their highest scorer with 29 points, hitting 5-of-9 from deep.

With this Klay Thompson three, the Warriors and the Mavs set an NBA record 45 3-pointers 🔥pic.twitter.com/2CE4tBn6Fi — Zero Gravity (@zgsportsmedia) December 16, 2024



In a game that amounted to nothing more than a straight shootout, the Mavericks were the more accurate team.

They finished Sunday night with a breathtaking 52-87 (59.8 FG%) from the field, while also going 21-41 (51.2 3P%) from three-point range,

This latest record-breaking three-point game is reflective of the wider trend sweeping through the NBA at this moment in time, with the majority of teams placing heavy emphasis on their danger from deep.

It has led to criticism from players of a certain generation, with Shaquille O’Neil recently labelling the NBA as “very boring” and suggesting unique individual talents are being squeezed out by rigid styles.

Teams across the NBA entered Sunday’s slate averaging 37.5 three-point attempts per-game. This is currently a record trajectory that marks an increase of over two on last season.