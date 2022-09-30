Warriors sign Andre Iguodala to one-year, $2.91 million contract

The Golden State Warriors have re-signed forward Andre Iguodala to a one-year, $2.91 million contract. This is a fully guaranteed deal, according to multiple sources.

In mid-September, Warriors G.M. Bob Myers told reporters that he was reserving a final roster spot for Iguodala. At the time, the Arizona product was unsure if he wanted to return for a 19th season.

While Golden State’s odds for a repeat in 2023 remain unaffected, bettors think otherwise. The team’s core remains intact. A few NBA betting sites are anticipating the Warriors to go on another deep playoff run next season.

Last Friday, the 18-year NBA veteran announced his decision to continue playing on his “Point Forward” YouTube podcast. Iguodala was contemplating whether or not to retire this year with the Warriors.

“We have decided that this special announcement is that I — I, myself, will be returning for my 19th season, and E.T. [Evan Turner] and I will be returning to the NBA throughout the season on the road to perform our ‘Point Forward’ duties,” said Iguodala during the podcast.

Warriors officially sign Andre Iguodala to a one-year, $2.91 million deal

When co-host Evan Turner asked Iguodala why he changed his mind, the Warriors forward replied, “Yeah, I’mma blame a few people. Uh, Steph Curry is one person that I’m going to blame.”

“But, I know as a group, I’m blaming Draymond, Steph, Klay, Steve Kerr a little bit, and Bob Myers. I think they just really showed me a lot of love. You know what I mean. They really help me see my presence outside of physically playing basketball…”

Moreover, Iguodala was selected ninth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2004 NBA Draft. From 2004 through 2012, the 6’6″ wing played with the Sixers. During the 2007-08 season, he averaged a career-high 19.9 points per game.

While with the Warriors in the 2014-15 season, in 77 appearances, the forward averaged 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Plus, he shot 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Iguodala won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP after averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4 assists per game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Furthermore, Andre Iguodala also helped the Warriors win three other championships in 2017, 2018, and 2022. While not the most valuable player on the team — because that’s Curry — he’s still an important piece to Golden State’s frontcourt.