Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is preparing to sign a $1 billion deal with Under Armour, according to multiple sources. Of course, this is a lifetime contract for the NBA star.

During an interview with Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone, the Finals MVP discussed Under Armour’s devotion to his shoes, and a roadblock along the way.

“There wasn’t quite an understanding of what it took to run a business like that properly,” stated Curry when Sullivan asked the guard about his shoeline.

“So, yeah, I got mad.” Kevin Plank, the founder of Under Armour, endorsed former President Donald Trump years back. On an interview with CNBC, Plank referred to Trump as “a real asset to the country.”

A day later, Curry responded to Plank’s comments. “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et,’” explained the baby-faced assassin. Plank then went on to say that everything was cool between him and the Warriors guard.

Though, the two could never see eye to eye again. “When you represent a company that big, you can’t just fly by the seat of your pants,” continued Curry.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry to sign $1 billion deal with Under Armour

During the summer of 2018, the Warriors guard met with Plank to give him an ultimatum: either the business model would change, or he would explore other options.

“Certain things needed to change, or else,” Curry informed Plank. “I put it on the table.” Following the summit, Plank agreed to establish Curry Brand as its own subsidiary.

“I don’t have to raise my voice to get mad,” Curry told Sullivan. “That’s the best part about it.”

Of course, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan once said, “Republicans buy sneakers, too.” One thing hopefully everyone can agree on is that both political parties have bad apples.

While steering clear from political issues might be the more ideal business model for average Americans, Stephen Curry isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

The Curry Brand promotes racial equality and strives to help struggling communities across the nation. For that reason, the eight-time All-Star says his business is successful.

Last month, Under Armour released the new Curry 4 FloTro ‘Vivd Lilac’ sneakers. The shoes are priced at $280 on eBay right now.

Per Basketball-Reference, Curry’s net worth in 2022 is $160 million. On August 6, 2021, the guard signed a four-year, $215 million contract extension with the Warriors.