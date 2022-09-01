Warriors’ Steve Kerr: “I’d love to coach Giannis Antetokounmpo”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was interviewed by Egyptian outlet FilGoal during his trip to Cairo, and Kerr surprised everyone when he said he’d love to coach Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When asked which non-Warriors player he’d be most interested in coaching, Kerr replied, “[Milwaukee Bucks star] Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

“I’d love to coach Giannis. He’s a great player, but he also seems like a great person.” Indeed, the 2020 NBA Finals MVP is a generous person.

In March 2020, Antetokounmpo and his family donated $100,000 to the staff of Fiserv Forum. After the league suspended the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to work.

Similar to the Chicago Bulls, if Kerr wants to coach the two-time MVP, he’s going to have to wait until the summertime of 2026. The nine-year veteran loves playing with Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo is locked in with the Bucks for the foreseeable future. Unless G.M. Jon Horst has a diabolical plan to trade the Greek Freak in the coming years, his future is set in the Cheese State.

On December 15, 2020, Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228 million contract extension with the organization.

Last season, in 67 appearances with the Bucks, the six-time All-Star averaged a career-high 29.9 points per game, along with averaging 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

During the 2021-22 regular season, he also shot 55.3% from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range.

If he ever played with the Warriors, they’d become another dynasty. Imagine Curry, Thompson, Green and Antetokounmpo on the same team.

Additionally, the forward received his fourth consecutive NBA All-Defensive First-Team selection. He became the first player in Bucks franchise history to earn six All-NBA honors.

Not to mention, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Sidney Moncrief for the most honors in franchise history.

During the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Antetokounmpo averaged 33.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in seven games against the Boston Celtics.

Although the Bucks lost in Game 7, the Greek Freak became the first player in NBA history to finish a playoff series with at least 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists.

According to Basketball-Reference, the forward has an 87.2% chance of making the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He will likely make it in. Though, another ring would add to his legacy.

