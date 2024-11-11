Warriors will hand out captain hats to crowd in honor of Klay’s return to Chase Center

Golden State fans are probably bitting their nails off nervously this week, as this Tuesday they receive one of the players who helped them cement their legacy as the best NBA franchise in the past decade, having conquered four championships. Of course, we are talking about Klay Thompson, who played 13-long years in San Francisco.

This is why the Warriors have prepared quite the ceremony for the new Mavericks guard, who will return to the Chase Center on November 12. The California franchise plan to honor the 34-year-old veteran with a special “Salute Captain Klay” evening.

Thompson is expected to be introduced as the Mavericks’ fifth starter during tomorrow’s clash in San Francisco, which will serve as both team’s first NBA Cup tie. Before the athlete’s introduction, the home team will play a minute-long tribute video, a well as some words from former teammate Stephen Curry.

"Don't do that to me, Fez!" Steph isn't ready for Klay's return to the Bay on Tuesday night 😭 pic.twitter.com/JGfzrSTEG7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2024

“It’ll be emotional and strange. When you hear Klay Thompson announced, but he’s not running out through our line of guys, it’s going to be a different night for us and him,” said Brandon Schneider, Golden State’s president and chief operating officer.

According to the executive, ever since the summer the Warriors had been brainstorming ideas to make Klay feel welcome upon his return. Schneider explained how the conversations began as soon as the NBA schedule was released for this season.

This was when the idea of the captain’s hat was decided, because the Golden State organization as they wanted to do something more than just give out a T-shirt or the typical video, because of what the five-time All-Star means to this club. “We think it will be a cool moment to collectively tip our hat to captain Klay Thompson,” he said.

In a recently interview with The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami on The TK Show, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr thoroughly talked about Thompson’s exit and acknowledged that there were some clear indications that the sharpshooter was already prepared to move on since last season.

“Yeah, there were signs,” the tactician said last month. “Obviously, none of us knew what would happen; we all wanted him to stay. I wanted Klay to be a Warrior for life—it felt like the right thing.”

Ever since the start of the season, Klay’s new teammates have said that the ex-Warriors star is the key ingredient to win this year’s NBA title

“Championship.” That was the word that Luka Doncic chose when he was asked for one word that could summarize what is the Mavericks’ approach to this NBA season. He only needed a couple of seconds to come up with the perfect answer, during the team’s media day before departing to Las Vegas for training camp.

“That’s the goal,” he insisted, as he had one player in his mind. The expectation in Dallas is that Klay Thompson’s arrival this summer will serve as the ideal ingredient to improve the squad’s winning formula, which almost won last campaign’s title in the Finals against Boston.

The four-time champion, who spent 13 magical years in Golden State, should have the mindset needed to win it all. “I feel like our dreams can be possible because he’s here now,” Kyrie Irving said about the sharpshooter, who was his 2011 draft classmate. “He’s added a great value to our championship aspirations.”

While the veteran guard made emphasis on how Klay’s experience can be vital, there was some doubt over how effective the ex-Warriors star can really be at 34-years of age. However, the superstar has been shooting at 41.8% from the field and dropping in 35.4% of his attempts from beyond the arc this campaign so far.