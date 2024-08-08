Now that Lauri Markkanen has finally decided to remain in Utah and signed a five-year, $238 extension deal, it seems that the Warriors must shift their interest elsewhere, as they continue their search of a versatile big man for this upcoming campaign. However, it seems they had already settled for a Plan B scenario in case the Finnish player wasn’t available.

The next center on their list is Jonas Valanciunas, who currently plays for the Wizards. According to NBA insider Sean Deveney, he guaranteed that the Golden State organization was already following the Lithuanian star’s footsteps even before Markkanen’s latest extension.

“The Knicks, we’ll see how their center spot develops. The Warriors [will be interested], if the Markkanen thing does not work out,” an anonymous executive told Deveney last week.

The Heavy.com reporter also mentioned other teams interested in the Washington player. “The Lakers have been most frequently connected with Valančiūnas, but L.A. has also been reluctant to give up either of its tradeable draft picks,” Deveney wrote. “If and when Valančiūnas hits the market, there figures to be ample competition.”

Valanciunas, who just signed on a three-year, $30 million contract this summer, averaged 12.2 points on 55.9-percent shooting, with 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.5 minutes per match this past season.

Many believe that the Lithuanian might strike a deal out of Washington even before the February 6 trade deadline. “Because of his decidedly team-friendly contract, Valančiūnas can be had at a reasonable price for the Warriors,” the insider assured. “A package of [Kevon] Looney and Moses Moody could get a deal done, though it is likely the Wizards would want a draft pick as well.

“Moody is only 22, though, and given his two-way potential, would be among the best players the Wizards would be offered for Valančiūnas. The Warriors could include a second-rounder or a protected first-rounder if they felt they needed to beat all offers,” he concluded his report.

Lauri Markkanen finally decided to ink a new 5-year, $238M deal with the Jazz as soon as he was eligible for extension

One of the biggest names surrounding trade speculation this summer has been Lauri Markkanen, who waited several months and attracted a lot of interest before finally deciding he was staying put in Utah. It was reported this Wednesday that the Finnish athlete has signed a five-year, $238 million contract renegotiation and extension.

According to his agent Michael Lelchitski, the deal also includes $220 million in new money. The 27-year-old still had a one year, $18 million left on his previous agreement with the Jazz and used the team’s salary cap space to increase his 2024-25 pay to another $24 million.

This extension now means that Lauri cannot be traded for the following six months of competition, which pushes him past the February 6th deadline, and cannot be moved until next offseason.

“They’ve all showed their belief in me, from the ownership to the front office to Will,” the player told the press. “It’s a comfortable environment and those guys’ resumes speak for themselves. I trust in the organization to help grow me as a person and a player, to build our team and I’m ready to take on the challenge.”