NBA

Was Jason Kidd informed the Mavericks were going to trade Luka Doncic?

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated14 mins ago on February 03, 2025

Jason Kidd Mavericks pic

On late Saturday night, early Sunday morning, the NBA was hit with a blockbuster deal. We’ve seen star players traded in the past but not like this. The Dallas Mavericks traded their All-NBA PG Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison exclusively handled this deal. At a press conference on Sunday, head coach Jason Kidd said he wasn’t told that Luka was being traded until the “11th hour.” How does a GM in the NBA not communicate with his head coach that he’s trading away the team’s best player?

Jason Kidd did not look pleased that the Mavs traded Luka Doncic


In any professional sports league, the GM and head coach must be on the same page. Being in lockstep keeps the franchise’s best interests in mind. That doesn’t look to be the case for the Dallas Mavericks as the 2024-25 trade deadline approaches. At a press conference on Sunday, GM Nico Harrison tried to justify him trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Harrison gave some background on how the deal went down.

He told the media that discussions with Lakers’ Rob Pelinka were happening for three to four weeks. The idea of trading Luka Doncic was floated between the two. However, this conversation was kept secret and nobody else knew. Not even Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. On Sunday, he told the media that Harrison informed him at the “11th hour” that Doncic would be traded.

Nico Harrison claimed that he understands the type of players that Kidd wants on the roster. That’s why trading for Anthony Davis seemed like a win-win for the Mavericks. In the short time since the trade with LA, Nico Harrison has received immense backlash around the league for trading Doncic away. Luka is a top-five player in the NBA who turns 26 this month. Despite all the upside with Doncic, the Mavs traded him. Dallas could have gotten a larger haul for Doncic if they had made him publically available for trade. Instead, they went under the table and made a deal with the Lakers. How will this affect the Mavericks long-term?