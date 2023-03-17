Home » news » Watch Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Calls Out Charles Barkley After March Madness Win

Auburn

WATCH: Auburn coach Bruce Pearl calls out Charles Barkley after March Madness win

Day one of the first round of the 2023 March Madness tournament kicked off yesterday and we had some thrilling upsets. Furman, Princeton, and even Auburn had some big-time upsets to start a crazy tournament season. The #9 seed Tigers had a tough matchup vs the Iowa Hawkeyes. Auburn started off hot, but the Hawkeyes made a run in the second half. After their 83-75 win, head coach Bruce Pearl called out Auburn Alum, Charles Barkley. 

Pearl was only joking around because Barkley has been known to flaunt his Tiger pride over the years. Barkley is an analyst for CBS’ March Madness studio show and is always showing his Abuburn pride on game day. He’s been known to have ballons all over the set in Auburn’s colors along with a stuffed animal tiger he keeps beside him.

It’s all playful fun and Barkely is well-respected on that campus and is their most famous basketball alumni. After the win vs Iowa yesterday, College Basketball Betting sites have the Tigers at (+9000) to win the National Championship this season.

Brue Pearl jokingly calls out Charles Barkley after Auburn’s win vs Iowa yesterday

The Tigers had a 31-26 lead at the half yesterday and then opened up to a 17-point lead shortly after that. However, Bruce Pearl noted on Monday after studying Iowa’s film that they are a team that scores in bunches and can catch fire from deep. That’s exactly what Iowa did and they found a way to claw back from being down nearly 20 points.

Auburn has struggled to close out games this season, but finally found a way to do it in the biggest moment of their season yet. Last year the Tigers has a strong season and earned a #2 seed. This year was different as they were an #8 seed and had a tough matchup vs the Hawkeyes last night.

Their next game will be one of the toughest games they will play this season. The Tigers have a matchup against the #1 seed Houston Cougars. They were the #1 overall seed in the entire tournament and finished the season as the nation’s #1 ranked team as well.

