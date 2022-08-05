WATCH: Jayson Tatum rejects Deuce’s shot at basketball camp

Watch as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum rejects Deuce’s shot at basketball camp. On Thursday, Chaminade College Preparatory School hosted ProCamps for youth basketball players.

The school is located in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Tatum’s 4-year-old son, Deuce, started walking toward the hoop with the ball.

With the three-time All-Star guarding his son, Deuce attempted his shot underneath the basket. It did not end well.

Of course, Tatum instantly rejected Deuce’s shot. Competitive players like Tatum will never show even his own child mercy. At least Deuce tried. And there’s a lesson behind this.

Watch Jayson Tatum reject Deuce’s shot at basketball camp

When an opponent is towering over you, try moving around him. After the block, coaches were heard in the background yelling, “Ohhhhh!”

Watch the clip above. Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr. is known as Deuce. He was born on December 6, 2017. He is the son of Jayson Tatum and ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell.

While attending Chaminade College Preparatory School together, Jayson dated Toriah. During her high school years, Toriah also played soccer and softball.

Nowadays, Lachell is the owner of The Curl Bar Boston, a natural hair salon. It is located in Somerville, Massachusetts. Feel free to check out Lachell’s Instagram page. Her Instagram account is @hairbytoriahlachell.

Jayson Tatum’s high school and NBA statistics

In Tatum’s freshman year at Chaminade, he averaged 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The young star won 2013 Metro Catholic Conference Co-Player of the Year. Also, he helped lead the Red Devils to an MCC and Missouri District 2 championships.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, in 76 games played, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1 steal per game. Plus, the forward averaged 45.3% shooting from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range. Watch his highlights on the main page.

The fifth-year player went on to win the Eastern Conference Finals MVP against the Heat after averaging 25 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He also averaged 46.2% shooting from the floor and 35.3% from downtown. Boston defeated Miami in seven games.

In the 2022 NBA Finals, Tatum averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7 assists per game. Unfortunately, the Warriors defeated the Celtics in six games. The Dubs won their fourth NBA championship in eight years. Golden State now has seven titles in franchise history. And the C’s remain on 17 championships.

To watch other videos or read more articles about Jayson Tatum, go to the main page.