The Kansas State Wildcats pulled out a tough 75-69 victory yesterday in the round of 32 vs Kentucky. That win punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 where they will have a matchup vs the Michigan State Spartans. Taking over for the Wildcats yesterday was Markquis Nowell who looked like he was playing at a different pace than everyone else. He led his team in scoring and assists while making highlight after highlight all game long.

Nowell started his career at Little Rock before he played the last two seasons with Kansas State. The five-foot-eight PG is not the biggest player on the court, but his skill level is unmatched. He will tear up any defense he comes across and always makes the right pass while putting some flare on it as well.

His 27 points and 9 assists topped Kentucky yesterday and Michigan State will have a tall task at hand trying to stop Nowell and Kansas State. The Wildcats are currently (+3300) to win the National Championship this season.

Markquis Nowell with the no-look alley-oop to end the half 👀 🎥 @MarchMadnessMBBpic.twitter.com/zjf19kWsdb — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 19, 2023

Nowell ended the first half in style yesterday with this no-look alley-oop and carried that momentum into the second half

The Harlem, NY native made it look easy vs Kentucky yesterday and the moment was never too big for him. He hasn’t been home in three years because he has been “committed to the game”. Kansas State’s Sweet 16 berth is sending the Wildcats to Madison Square Garden and Nowell will have the chance to return home for the first time in a while.

It will be a special moment for him and his loved ones who will certainly be close enough to make the trip to this one. In the game vs Kentucky yesterday, Nowell had 27 points, 9 assists, and 3 steals. He was holding his team together in the biggest moments of the game and never shied away from the spotlight.

MARKQUIS NOWELL IS TAKING OVER. pic.twitter.com/xv3CzncZVg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2023

The Wildcats ended the first half going 0-12 from deep but still had a three-point lead. It was due to Nowell’s playmaking abilities. He looked like Magic Johnson in the way he was setting up his teammates. Nowell had no-look alley-oops, behind-the-back passes, and much more. Their next game is this Thursday at 6:30 pm EST. Kansas State will travel to NYC to take on the Michigan State Spartans in the Sweet 16.