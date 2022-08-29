Watch Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dance with his wife, Savannah, at the Kendrick Lamar concert on Sunday.

While in Vancouver, the four-time MVP and his wife got tickets to attend Roger Arena for the rap star’s fifth concert tour: the Big Steppers. Lamar’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, released on May 13.

Watch LeBron James dance with Savannah at Kendrick Lamar concert

James and Savannah were in a private-seating area of the arena. However, it didn’t take long for other concertgoers to recognize the 19-year NBA veteran. Watch LeBron dance with Savannah below.

Savannah and LeBron James turning up at Kendrick Lamar’s concert tonight 💃🏽🕺 pic.twitter.com/Pk8r690Ssl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 29, 2022

Lebron James spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Vancouver show. @DailyHiveVan (courtesy Allison Irwin) pic.twitter.com/bHE6pZpknV — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) August 29, 2022

The married couple were filmed dancing to the rapper’s iconic song “Humble.” Needless to say, based on his social media posts, LeBron is a big fan of Kendrick Lamar.

Additionally, the rapper is set to perform in Sacramento on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Then, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, Lamar will perform in Oakland. Watch King James dance in the other video below.

LeBron getting HYPE at a Kendrick Lamar concert in Vancouver 🔥 (via jwetzstein/TT) pic.twitter.com/cxtpl0NFBC — Overtime (@overtime) August 29, 2022

LeBron and Savannah could have waited until mid-September to attend the Kendrick Lamar concert, but the couple also wanted to visit Vancouver.

From Sept. 14–17, Lamar is schedule to perform in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. Of course, his European tour runs from October to November.

Then, the rapper will perform in Australia throughout most of December. The concert tour concludes on Dec. 17 in Auckland, New Zealand. To watch the concert, tickets are available via StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Now, LeBron James is entering his 20th NBA season.

During the 2021-22 season, in 56 appearances, the 18-time All-Star averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Plus, he averaged 52.4% shooting from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range.

Last week, the Jazz agreed to trade Patrick Beverely to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker. This upcoming season will also be head coach Darvin Ham’s first season coaching the team.

Following a disappointing 33-49 (.402) finish last season, the organization fired then head coach Frank Vogel. Ham was named the Lakers’ 28th head coach in franchise history in May.

