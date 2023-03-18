Watch senior forward Clifton Moore of No. 11 Providence shoot a rare free throw sitter during the first half of Friday’s first-round matchup against No. 6 Kentucky. This one-in-a-million miss will go down as one of the most incredible moments of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

During this year’s NCAA men’s tournament, fans have seen five wedgies, which occur when the ball becomes stuck between the rim and backboard. However, sitters are rarer in basketball. Sitters are when the ball ends up sitting on the neck of the rim.

Per a few March Madness betting sites, Providence has 29th-ranked odds to win the National Championship. Meanwhile, some sportsbooks show Kentucky with 11th-shortest odds. Watch the free throw sitter below.

“Oh, we got a sitter!” said the announcer with excitement. “Nobody move! Stay there, I’ll go get it… A tournament sitter, a rarity.” Indeed, it’s the first sitter of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The only thing crazier would have been a full court swish at Greensboro Coliseum.

According to ESPN’s play-by-play log, the data reads “Clifton Moore missed free throw” at the 8:36 mark of the first half. Of course, the text is a disservice to Moore’s unbelievable missed shot. Only fans watching the game live as it happened would understand.

Moore made his next free throw and ended the half with that one point and three rebounds. Through 32 appearances during the regular season, the Pennsylvania native averaged 4.7 points, 3.4 boards, 1.2 blocks, and 13.2 minutes per game.

Kentucky led 38-31 at halftime. At the moment, the Wildcats are outrebounding Providence 36-24. Sophomore guard Devin Carter for Providence leads the Friars in scoring with 10 points.

Clifton Moore just shot a free throw and it stopped on the back of the rim. Odd moment. — Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) March 17, 2023

Additionally, senior guard Antonio Reeves leads the Wildcats in scoring with 17 points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe has grabbed a team-high 17 rebounds as well.

Furthermore, the Wildcats are shooting 19-of-50 (38%) from the field and 5-of-14 (35.7%) beyond the arc. As for Providence, the Friars are logging 15-of-44 (34.1%) from the floor and 4-of-16 (25%) from 3-point range. To watch other wild March Madness videos, go to the main page.

