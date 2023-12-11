‘We made history’: Lakers conquer the inaugural In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas

“We made history,” LeBron James said after dominating Indiana with a 123-109 triumph to conquer the first-ever In-Season Tournament this past Saturday in Las Vegas. “Any time you’re on the right side of history, you take it.”

The Lakers were also led by Anthony Davis, who posted 41 points and 20 rebounds in the final. James contributed with 24 points and 11 rebounds, as he earned the MVP award for the competition that gave fans many reasons to enjoy throughout the tournament.

The LA superstar is convinced that his team’s 7-0 run through the new NBA cup just goes to show they have what it takes to make a strong push in the NBA championship playoffs this season. Nevertheless, he’s aware it’s too soon to make any predictions as they are still six months away.

LAKERS WIN THE FIRST EVER NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DISzcw9Kd9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2023

“I think that’s thinking too far down the road,” the four-time NBA champion said. “We want to put it in perspective that it’s still December. We like where we are right now but we want to continue to work our habits, continue to get healthy as well. But I think right now where we are in December, I would take it. I would take it, but I’m definitely not looking to May and June.

“There’s too many steps that need to be taken still in order for our team to be who we want to be once the post-season starts.”

James said that their exhibitions in the new tournament, especially during their quarter-finals clash against the Phoenix Suns and semifinals vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, proved they have what it takes on the defensive end of the court.

“Our defensive intensity, in order for us to win and win at the highest level, we have to defend,” he expressed. “We’ve been doing that over the last few weeks.”

Now that they hold the inaugural title of the In-Season Tournament, the purple and gold get ready for Tuesday’s regular-season game against the Mavericks in Dallas. This will be the first-of-three games in Texas, as the Lakers will then face the San Antonio Spurs twice.

Indiana’s Cinderella story ended up in defeat, as now they turn the page and hope to show the same intensity in regular season

Even though the Pacers became the highest-scoring offense in the In-Season Tournament, they failed in their final contest against the Los Angeles team. Now, they hope to turn the page and concentrate on bringing home Indiana’s first-ever NBA title this season.

“It’s funny because it’s like everybody says this has like the (collegiate) NCAA Tournament feel, but after a game like that you’re sitting in the locker room going, most of us ain’t graduating, we play on Monday,” said Tyrese Haliburton. “It’s definitely frustrating.”

“At the end of the day, it’s just like the regular season. It’s game 22, 23. Got to move on,” the 23-year-old star admitted.

Once the tournament was over, NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed he’s already thinking about some changes to the competition’s format, especially scheduling. However, he said: “All suggestions welcome.”