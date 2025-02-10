NBA

Where and when is the 2025 NBA all-star game?

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

February 10, 2025

This Friday, February 14 is the start of NBA all-star weekend. All the festivities lead up to the 74th annual NBA all-star game on Saturday night. 

In 2025, the game is being played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Home of the Golden State Warriors. The game will air on TNT at 8:00 p.m. EST. on Sunday, February 16.

The 74th annual all-star game is Sunday, February 16 at 8:00 p.m.


Commissioner  Adam Silver is always willing to try something new and that’s what the league is doing in 2025. For the first time, the all-star game will be a tournament-style event. It will feature four teams that each have eight players. Last season, the league switched back to the East vs. West format. Many fans were pleased with that but there’s change in 2025. There will be three teams composed of 24 NBA all-stars. The other eight players will be the group that wins the Rising Stars competition.

Four teams will play two semi-final games and the winners will move on to the championship. Each winning side needs 40 or more points to advance. This year, there are three honorary general managers representing the NBA all-stars. They are Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal. On February 6, these three gentleman selected their roster. Team Charles Barkley includes Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell, Alperen Sengun, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama, and Trae Young. Giannis Antetkounmpo was on Team Chuck but he was replaced by Young due to injury.

On Team Kenny Smith are Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham. Anthony Edwards, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Jaren Jackson Jr., Evan Mobley, and Jalen Williams. Finally, there is Team Shaq. His roster includes Jaylen Brown, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum. Anthony Davis is an all-star in 2025 but he is out due to injury. His replacement has not been named yet.