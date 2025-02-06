Bilal Coulibaly just propelled Washington to their ninth win of the 2024-25 campaign and posted his first-career triple-double while at it. The 20-year-old combined for 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, plus producing two steals and 1 block in his team’s 119-102 win against the Nets.

“It means a lot. It just came like that. Everybody was open, hitting shots. So, it made it easier for me,” he reacted to his first-ever triple-double, that came on a road victory in Brooklyn‘s Barclays Center.

As French teammate Alex Sarr was out for a fifth-consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain, the sophomore had to lead the Wizards’ charge. Another who impacted their game was Serbian Tristan Vukcevic, who came off the bench and posted 12 points and 6 rebounds in only 18 minutes of play.

Their rivals were guided by British Tosan Evbyomwan, who piled up 15 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block, while Croatian Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot) remained sidelined. Coulibaly’s first career triple-double snapped a three-game winning streak for the Nets, while giving his team a third-straight win.

An incredible 40 of Washington‘s 44 field goals came off assists, which really proved it was a team effort. Teammate Jordan Poole dished eight assists, and Bub Carrington pulled out a career-best 10 assists to go with his 16 points.

The Wizards ended the third quarter on an impressive 13-3 burst, which 8 of these coming from layups and a special dunk from Bilal. The fourth quarter was more of the same, in which the visiting squad outscored the Nets 23-6 and lead by 22 points.

Brooklyn had held all of their last three opponents under 100 points until last night. For their side, Keon Johnson led all scorers with 25 points, while his teammate Cameron Johnson added 17 points in his first game since falling to an ankle injury on January 21