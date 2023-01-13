Wizards confirm teams interested in trading Will Barton

Just the right combination of contractual movements might be what the Washington team need in order to produce effective trades and find their best versions on court. The newest name on the possible transfer list is Wizard guard Will Barton, who is rumoured to being targeted by many NBA teams.

Fallen out of coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation lately, veteran Will Barton could consider taking his basketball to another State, considering his recent playtime and he is on an expiring $14.4 million deal. Be that as it may, nobody in the Wizard camp has announced to be actively trading the guard player yet, only to have recieved multiple calls looking for an opportunity to transfer Barton.

The 31 year old has played 36 games this season, which is plenty, but only recorded an average of 20.2 minutes per game, meaning he is rarely a starter for the Washington squad. As for his game stats, he’s scored an average of 7.5 points, assisted 2.5 times and won 2.8 rebounds per game.

One of his best games so far was a month ago, when he scored 22 points against the Denver Nuggets. You can see his highlights in the YouTube link below:

Now there are two possible players in the Washington roster considered for a swap before the transfer deadline. Their biggest star Bradley Beal, who is recently coming back from an injury, is thought to be looking for an opportunity out of the team before February 9th, but rumour has been denied by General Manager Tommy Sheppard.

The Wizards next game’s tonight against the New York Knicks at the Capital One Arena in D.C. (7:00pm EST). Both Barton and Monte Morris are expected to be back for tonight’s clash.